ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco family of three dies in fiery wreck with tractor-trailer

A Waco family of three died Tuesday in a fiery wreck south of Rosebud after the driver swerved out of his lane on U.S. Highway 77 and hit a tractor-trailer, authorities said. The family was driving north around 2:10 p.m. when their 2005 Toyota Corolla struck a southbound 2021 Freightliner and became engulfed in flames, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. The wreck occurred near the unincorporated community of Burlington near the Milam-Falls County line.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Home-school options: Texas Wind's six-man move prompts formation of CenTex Outlaws

After nine years as an 11-man football team, Texas Wind is trying its hand as a six-man squad this fall. While Texas Wind has high hopes for the season, its move to six-man football left a gap for those in the home-schooled community that wished to continue in the 11-man sphere. That gap, however, is being filled by a new group who call themselves the CenTex Outlaws.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Waco, TX
Obituaries
WacoTrib.com

One man arrested, one man dead after rollover in China Spring

A 23-year-old man died and a 21-year-old man was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday in China Spring, after they were seen turning doughnuts in a truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety arrest affidavit provided Wednesday. DPS troopers and emergency medical service...
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp

The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy