Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
WacoTrib.com
Waco family of three dies in fiery wreck with tractor-trailer
A Waco family of three died Tuesday in a fiery wreck south of Rosebud after the driver swerved out of his lane on U.S. Highway 77 and hit a tractor-trailer, authorities said. The family was driving north around 2:10 p.m. when their 2005 Toyota Corolla struck a southbound 2021 Freightliner and became engulfed in flames, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. The wreck occurred near the unincorporated community of Burlington near the Milam-Falls County line.
WacoTrib.com
Home-school options: Texas Wind's six-man move prompts formation of CenTex Outlaws
After nine years as an 11-man football team, Texas Wind is trying its hand as a six-man squad this fall. While Texas Wind has high hopes for the season, its move to six-man football left a gap for those in the home-schooled community that wished to continue in the 11-man sphere. That gap, however, is being filled by a new group who call themselves the CenTex Outlaws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
One man arrested, one man dead after rollover in China Spring
A 23-year-old man died and a 21-year-old man was arrested on an intoxication manslaughter charge in a single-vehicle rollover Sunday in China Spring, after they were seen turning doughnuts in a truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety arrest affidavit provided Wednesday. DPS troopers and emergency medical service...
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp
The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
Comments / 0