Rebecca Bowers
3d ago
I raised 3 of my own, and 2 that I inherited. All born in the early 80's. I never, not once, left them in the car, and this was in Florida. It was a pain, but I took them in with me, every time. If my husband wasn't home, or I couldn't get a babysitter, they went with me. If they're too much trouble or you don't want to be bothered then for God's sake don't have them!
Reply(1)
2
