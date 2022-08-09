ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 19

Rebecca Bowers
3d ago

I raised 3 of my own, and 2 that I inherited. All born in the early 80's. I never, not once, left them in the car, and this was in Florida. It was a pain, but I took them in with me, every time. If my husband wasn't home, or I couldn't get a babysitter, they went with me. If they're too much trouble or you don't want to be bothered then for God's sake don't have them!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
PLANO, TX
KWTX

Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son on Aug. 9, killing him. It happened at a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The boy was taken by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in...
HOOD COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Car Keys#Vehicles#Kidneys#Heat Exhaustion#Cbs Dallas#Medstar
texasmetronews.com

18-year-old arrested after fatal eating in Red Bird

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a 46-year-old woman Saturday in the Red Bird neighborhood, Dallas police said. Arianna Guice was booked in the Dallas County jail Saturday night and faces a murder charge. It is unclear if she has an attorney. Officers were called...
DALLAS, TX
myfoxzone.com

Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Dies After Being Set on Fire

A man died from his injuries on Wednesday after he was set on fire during a domestic violence altercation last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. Twenty-four-year-old Breana Johnson’s aggravated assault charge will now be upgraded to murder. Around 9 p.m. on July 18, officers arrived at a...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former DFW Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Corruption

A former mayor of Richardson and her husband were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges, according to a Department of Justice press statement released on August 4. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Laura Maczka Jordan, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, to...
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS News

CBS News

526K+
Followers
62K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy