dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Ethereum Or Baby Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
NEWSBTC
Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB
Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
u.today
Crypto Week Closing in Red: Cardano (ADA) at 2% Loss, Ethereum (ETH) Below $1,800: Crypto Market Review, August 12
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis August-12: Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche. Ethereum has reached prices not seen since May and is close to $2,000. This latest bullish momentum has pushed the price up by 18.1% in the past seven days, making this one of the best weeks for ETH.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Litecoin and Adirize DAO: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Set to Explode in 2022
Today, there are more than 19,000 tokens available on CoinMarketCap. A lot of these tokens were performing well and were aiming for new heights, but the recent crypto crash caused drastic performance shifts. Almost every crypto coin is trading in red and has faced losses since the start of 2022....
coinjournal.net
Ballet Crypto CEO: Bitcoin doesn’t have to follow Ethereum on PoS
Ballet Crypto CEO Bobby Lee has added his voice to the many in the industry who say the pioneer PoW blockchain does not have to follow Ethereum’s path. Bobby Lee, the CEO of Ballet Crypto, a US-based crypto storage app provider, believes Bitcoin (BTC) is fine just where it is in terms of its consensus mechanism.
cryptonewsz.com
Litecoin Reflects Retracement; Will LTC Record a Breakout Soon?
Litecoin is a faster, more efficient, and lower gas fees costing blockchain that empowers users with seamless peer-to-peer transactions. The only reason LTC has failed to repeat the success of Bitcoin is its four times larger token volume. While the early launch of bitcoin allowed the token value to transform into a storage value, a similar trend wasn’t visible for Litecoin.
bitcoinist.com
GNOX (GNOX) Shows Similarities To Shiba Inu (SHIB) And EverRise (RISE) After ICO Sells Out
Gnox’s ICO was a resounding success, with all tokens selling out in minutes. This is a remarkable achievement, considering the highly competitive ICO market. Gnox’s success is even more impressive when you consider that their ICO is very similar to that of Shiba Inu’s and Shiba Inu’s, both of which are also successful tokens.
blockworks.co
BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust After Coinbase Partnership
World’s largest asset manager “conducting work” on potential of permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets and tokenization. Asset management titan BlackRock has delved a bit deeper into the crypto waters, revealing that it has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for US institutional clients. “Despite the steep downturn in...
Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%
How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
cryptonewsz.com
AMP Hits a Low of $0.008; Time to Sell AMP Holdings?
The Flexa payments network developed AMP as a method of collateralizing and verifiable assurances that would allow other payments networks such as Flexa to secure transactions before working on them. This process enables more secure smart contracts and allows for consistent growth. AMP has lost a significant market capitalization, now having a value above $352 million despite just 42% of tokens under regular circulations.
cryptonewsz.com
GryffinDOR, BNB, and AMP – 3 Coins Shaking Up the Market
The upward trend in the crypto market has led to the inclusion of many new investors in the coin market. The market has shown signs of recovery; it can be seen that new investors create profitable portfolios with altcoins. In addition, the interest of many investors can be seen in...
blockworks.co
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance to Support the Monero Network Upgrade and Hard Fork
Binance recently announced support for the upcoming XMR (Monero) hard fork and network upgrade. The upgrade will occur when the XMR network reaches a block height of 2,688,888. According to the estimates, it will be reached by 13th August 2022. After reaching the block height, Monero will stop withdrawals and...
NEWSBTC
Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple
America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
