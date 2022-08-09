ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Petrousus – The New Cryptocurrency That Could Become Profitable Like BNB

Although cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, they can be profitable as well. This is to say that despite market conditions like the current crypto bear market, which led to crypto prices going down, many investors are still earning millions. While thousands of cryptos are available in the cryptocurrency market, not all...
RETAIL
u.today

Crypto Week Closing in Red: Cardano (ADA) at 2% Loss, Ethereum (ETH) Below $1,800: Crypto Market Review, August 12

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
coinjournal.net

Ballet Crypto CEO: Bitcoin doesn’t have to follow Ethereum on PoS

Ballet Crypto CEO Bobby Lee has added his voice to the many in the industry who say the pioneer PoW blockchain does not have to follow Ethereum’s path. Bobby Lee, the CEO of Ballet Crypto, a US-based crypto storage app provider, believes Bitcoin (BTC) is fine just where it is in terms of its consensus mechanism.
BUSINESS
cryptonewsz.com

Litecoin Reflects Retracement; Will LTC Record a Breakout Soon?

Litecoin is a faster, more efficient, and lower gas fees costing blockchain that empowers users with seamless peer-to-peer transactions. The only reason LTC has failed to repeat the success of Bitcoin is its four times larger token volume. While the early launch of bitcoin allowed the token value to transform into a storage value, a similar trend wasn’t visible for Litecoin.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust After Coinbase Partnership

World’s largest asset manager “conducting work” on potential of permissioned blockchains, stablecoins, cryptoassets and tokenization. Asset management titan BlackRock has delved a bit deeper into the crypto waters, revealing that it has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for US institutional clients. “Despite the steep downturn in...
MARKETS
pymnts

Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%

How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
STOCKS
cryptonewsz.com

AMP Hits a Low of $0.008; Time to Sell AMP Holdings?

The Flexa payments network developed AMP as a method of collateralizing and verifiable assurances that would allow other payments networks such as Flexa to secure transactions before working on them. This process enables more secure smart contracts and allows for consistent growth. AMP has lost a significant market capitalization, now having a value above $352 million despite just 42% of tokens under regular circulations.
STOCKS
cryptonewsz.com

GryffinDOR, BNB, and AMP – 3 Coins Shaking Up the Market

The upward trend in the crypto market has led to the inclusion of many new investors in the coin market. The market has shown signs of recovery; it can be seen that new investors create profitable portfolios with altcoins. In addition, the interest of many investors can be seen in...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
blockworks.co

SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process

Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
MARKETS
cryptonewsz.com

Binance to Support the Monero Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

Binance recently announced support for the upcoming XMR (Monero) hard fork and network upgrade. The upgrade will occur when the XMR network reaches a block height of 2,688,888. According to the estimates, it will be reached by 13th August 2022. After reaching the block height, Monero will stop withdrawals and...
ECONOMY
NEWSBTC

Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple

America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
MARKETS

