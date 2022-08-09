ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump reportedly complained his generals weren't 'totally loyal' like 'the German generals in World War II'

By Peter Weber
 3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump had a contentious relationship with U.S. military leadership and a shallow grasp of military values and 20th century history, according to an excerpt of a new book, The Divider, published Monday in The New Yorker. One of the more memorable anecdotes veteran reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser recount in their book involves a conversation Trump had with his chief of staff John Kelly, a retired Marine general.

"You f---ing generals, why can't you be like the German generals?" Trump reportedly asked Kelly. When Kelly asked which generals he meant, Trump said, "The German generals in World War II," the book recounts. Kelly asked Trump, "You do know that they tried to kill Hitler three times and almost pulled it off?" And Trump apparently didn't believe him, responding, "No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him."

"That's right," Trevor Noah laughed on Monday's Daily Show. "Fox News was out there everyday, like, 'These liberals are so over-the-top, always comparing Trump to Hitler!' Meanwhile, Trump was going, 'Why won't people treat me more like Hitler?'"

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since 2019, also had concerns about Trump's views on fascism, Baker and Glasser report. In an unsent draft resignation letter Milley wrote after Trump used the military to clear Lafayette Square of protesters for a photo op on June 1, 2020, the general told Trump he believed he was "doing great an irreparable harm" to the country, making "a concerted effort over time to politicize the United States military," and "using the military to create fear in the minds of the people."

"It's now obvious to me," Milley wrote to Trump, that "you don't understand" what World War II "was all about," and "in fact, you subscribe to many of the principles that we fought against. And I cannot be a party to that." In the end, Milley decided to stay on and try to stop Trump from doing more damage, Baker and Glasser reports. "I'll just fight him," Milley reportedly told his staff. "If they want to court-martial me, or put me in prison, have at it."

You can read Milley's entire draft resignation letter, plus more excerpts from The Divider, at The New Yorker, and watch retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling explain why that letter is so extraordinary on CNN.

Trump says report of nuclear weapons documents at Mar-a-Lago is a 'hoax'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday morning denied a report that FBI agents were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents when they raided his Florida mansion on Monday, NBC News reports. Writing on his Truth Social social media platform, the former president said that "nuclear weapons is a hoax, just...
Ukraine bombed key Russian air base in Crimea, Ukrainian official says unofficially

A series of large explosions rocked a key Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday afternoon, killing one civilian and wounding nine more people, local health officials and Crimea's Kremlin-installed leader Sergei Aksyonov said. Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, used the peninsula to launch its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, and regularly uses the Saki air base to strike Ukrainian targets in the south.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
House approves Democrats' spending bill 220-207

The House approved Democrats' landmark Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, marking yet another legislative win for both the party and President Biden. The bill, which passed in a partisan 220-207 vote, is expected to be signed into law next week, reports USA Today. It previously cleared the Senate 51-50. "There...
How the U.S. killed Ayman al-Zawahiri — and only al-Zawahiri — with a R9X 'flying Ginsu' missile

When President Biden confirmed Monday that a U.S. drone strike had killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri at a villa in Kabul, Afghanistan, he said the operation had been "carefully planned" to kill only the longtime terrorist mastermind. "None of his family members were hurt, and there were no civilian casualties," Biden said. Drone strikes, typically done using laser-guided Hellfire missiles, usually leave craters in the ground, but post-strike photos of the house al-Zawahiri was staying in showed minimal damage. That led to widespread speculation that the CIA had killed al-Zawahiri with a modified Hellfire called the R9X — and known colloquially...
China escalates military drills, sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan trip

China continued air and sea military drills in waters near Taiwan on Friday and announced unspecified sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as tensions continued to escalate over her trip to the self-governing island, which Beijing considers part of its territory, CNN and The Associated Press report. Taiwan's Defense Ministry called the drills "highly provocative." Some of the missiles China has launched during what it called "unprecedented" live-fire drills flew over Taiwan. Five landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, prompting a formal protest from Japan. Pelosi, wrapping up her Asia tour in Japan, said Friday in Tokyo that China cannot isolate Taiwan by preventing American officials from visiting the country. China, which doesn't want foreign governments to engage with Taiwan, said Pelosi's trip undermined its sovereignty.
Biden admin announces another $1 billion for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced Monday that it would send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This new package, the 18th since Russia's invasion began and the largest so far, brings the total U.S. investment in Ukraine's defense to $9.8 billion. According to CNBC, the package "consists of additional...
Senate Democrats pass sweeping climate and health bill

The Senate on Sunday passed a $430 billion bill that funds investments to fight climate change, lowers the cost of prescription drugs, and raises some corporate taxes. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation also puts billions of dollars toward deficit reduction, NBC News reports. The 51-50 vote was along party lines, with every Republican senator voting against it and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote. The measure will now go to the House, where a vote is expected on Friday.
