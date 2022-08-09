ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

The Big E job fair held to fill 1,700 positions

By Sy Becker, Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a little more than five weeks before opening day, the Eastern States Exposition is staffing up for the Big E with a hiring event Tuesday.

There was a time before the pandemic when more than 90 percent of the work force of 1,700 returned year after year. However, the pandemic changed everything and many formers employees dropped out of the work force, creating the need for a job fair. Tuesday’s event went well for the Big E and the small army of job seekers.

“We are starting with on the spot hiring, we’ve had about 300 people apply, more than enough during the fair. We have about 1,700 spaces being filled,” said Jessica Fontaine, the Big E Director of Education and Human Resources.

Positions are available across a number of departments including ticketing, agriculture, box office, maintenance, parking, retail, security and more.

The following are all the positions being offered:

  • Admissions – Ticket Sellers/Takers
  • Agriculture – Feed Store
  • Box Office – Office Assistant, Photo ID Staff
  • Custodial/Maintenance
  • Foundation Representatives (ESE Museum)
  • Giant Slide Attendants
  • Parking
  • Retail – Cashiers/Sales Associates/Wine Café
  • Sales – BLC Office Assistant
  • Security – Gates/Booths, Wanding, Horse Shows
  • Shuttle Drivers

“It is a rare opportunity to get to work at The Big E. An opportunity to be part of The Big E family. In a different way from being a fairgoer. So we’re excited to bring lots of people in,” said Fontaine.

“We have people who have been with us for decades,” said Gene Cassidy, ESE President and CEO. “We really have a Big E family during the Fair!”

The hundreds of new workers being hired will have plenty of time for training for the 17 day run of the 2022 Season, which runs from September 16th through October 2nd.

