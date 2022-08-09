Staten Island son, 22, was executed in Nazi crime after World War II commando raid in Italy. | From the vault

Read full article on original website
He was busted in string of burglaries at Staten Island bagel, burrito shops. Prison chow is next on menu.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This thief’s M.O., authorities say, entailed smashing the front-door glass of a business after closing hours, entering and helping himself to whatever cash he could find. Over the course of four months in 2020, Todd Guerriero, 47, pulled off five break-ins on the North...
Gun-toting crew made life a ‘living hell’ for Staten Island shop owner in scary extortion plot, feds allege
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Over the course of several weeks, a Staten Island business owner became a “personal ATM” for a crew of young men out of fear they would inflict violence on either him or his family, federal prosecutors allege in court papers filed last week in Brooklyn.
Video shows Sanitation worker toss pail at parked car on Staten Island; DSNY calls interaction ‘unacceptable’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What began as a normal trash pickup evolved into a moment of anger as a city Sanitation Department (DSNY) employee threw a handle of a garbage pail toward a home before tossing the receptacle toward a parked car. Brian Boylan, a resident of Adelaide Avenue...
Staten Island man accused of hate crime in alleged knife incident over parking space. Victim charged with punch.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 58-year-old Arden Heights man has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly pulling a knife on a group of four Black men in a dispute over a parking space in his neighborhood. The man is also accused of hurling racial slurs at the...
Staten Island man, 31, menaced 2 women; hit one with bat, threatened other with knives, allege prosecutors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Rossville man flouted a protection order and menaced two women last month, pulling a knife on one and hitting the other with a baseball bat and also choking her, prosecutors allege. Joseph Santiago, 31, of Alysia Court, has been indicted on burglary, assault and...
NYC Apartment Find of Dead 75-Year-Old Seated in Chair, Sealed Jars Sparks Full-Scale Probe
The discovery of a 75-year-old man dead in a chair in a Brooklyn apartment where canisters with biohazard labels, schematics and other potentially alarming drawings were also found has prompted a full-scale investigation as a precaution, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case and NYPD officials confirmed Thursday.
Reporter covers crime for a living. Now he fell victim to one of Staten Island’s most pervasive.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As a crime reporter for the Advance/SILive.com, I’ve covered countless incidents of car-related thefts over the past few years amid a growing trend across the five boroughs. Suffice to say, I am vigilant in locking the doors to our family car, removing personal items and arming the alarm.
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Cosplay at ‘Geek Out Staten Island’ comes to Snug Harbor
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this summer weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Delight in the sounds of doo-wop trio, The Duprees, during an elegant three-course dinner. Classic songs...
Lightning in New Brighton: Staten Islander gets his hands on Ford’s rare all-electric pickup truck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There was a jolt of lightning in New Brighton last month — just not one we’re used to seeing. Car enthusiast David Naringi is one of the first in the tri-state area — and the country, by most accounts — to get his hands on the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, the carmaker’s first full-size electric (EV) pick-up.
He’s accused of throwing senior bar owner to ground in robbery on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man threw a senior citizen to the ground during a robbery behind a bar in Port Richmond, authorities allege. Angel Serate of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn stands accused in the brazen robbery that occurred on July 31 at 11:45 a.m. in the rear of Buddy’s Wonder Bar at 17 Harrison Ave., according to the criminal complaint and police.
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
Staten Island man, 30, accused in attack on senior, driving unlicensed with brass knuckles
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man had brass knuckles in a car he was driving without a valid license and, a few months later, beat a senior citizen, authorities allege. Both incidents occurred in his New Brighton community, police say. Officers say they spotted Lawrence Davenport driving a...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Aug. 12, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Gunfire Erupts by 5th Avenue Apple Store, Across From NYC's Famed Plaza Hotel
Someone fired shots across from New York City's iconic Plaza hotel early Wednesday, sending anyone who happened to be in the busy midtown Manhattan area at the time scrambling as the suspects ran off, police said. Gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue by the Apple store, most of...
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
Girl, 14, reported missing from Staten Island’s West Brighton section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old who has been reported missing from West Brighton. Rayeka Rahman was last seen Thursday around 3 p.m. leaving her residence in the vicinity of Broadway and Wayne Street, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Bronx dad accidentally hits kids, three others with car, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A father reversed his car into his three kids and a group of adults in the Bronx Tuesday, according to a report from the New York Post. A police spokeswoman detailed the incident as an “accident,” said the Post. The father was at East...
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still Unsolved
John Taylor(Courtesy of family) In the year 2000, a Staten Island family was faced with a horrible tragedy. The body of a young man was found stuffed in a crawlspace. He had been stabbed to death before having his body placed there. His body had been left undiscovered in that crawlspace for more than 20 years. His girlfriend at the time is still hoping for some answers.
