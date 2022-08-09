ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island son, 22, was executed in Nazi crime after World War II commando raid in Italy. | From the vault

By Staten Island Advance Staff
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#World War Ii#Nazi Crime#Italy#War#Violent Crime#Advance
The Staten Island Advance

Lightning in New Brighton: Staten Islander gets his hands on Ford’s rare all-electric pickup truck

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There was a jolt of lightning in New Brighton last month — just not one we’re used to seeing. Car enthusiast David Naringi is one of the first in the tri-state area — and the country, by most accounts — to get his hands on the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, the carmaker’s first full-size electric (EV) pick-up.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

He’s accused of throwing senior bar owner to ground in robbery on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man threw a senior citizen to the ground during a robbery behind a bar in Port Richmond, authorities allege. Angel Serate of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn stands accused in the brazen robbery that occurred on July 31 at 11:45 a.m. in the rear of Buddy’s Wonder Bar at 17 Harrison Ave., according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
Jeffery Mac

A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still Unsolved

John Taylor(Courtesy of family) In the year 2000, a Staten Island family was faced with a horrible tragedy. The body of a young man was found stuffed in a crawlspace. He had been stabbed to death before having his body placed there. His body had been left undiscovered in that crawlspace for more than 20 years. His girlfriend at the time is still hoping for some answers.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy