Waseca contemplates moratorium on sale of newly legal THC products

Businesses in Waseca and the Waseca City Council will be facing a difficult decision coming up regarding the sale of THC within city limits.

At its last meeting, the Waseca City Council instructed city staff to begin looking into what the city can do to impose a moratorium on the sale of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused edibles and beverages in the city.

“When a city enacts a moratorium, it’s for a specified length of time, typically a year, and during that time, there must be studies and recommendations made surrounding how the city wants to move forward with the sale of THC,” Chris Kennedy said.

Kennedy is the city attorney for the city of Waseca and has been working closely with City Manager Lee Mattson on the different options the city has surrounding the sale of THC products in Waseca.

Background

Mattson explained the background behind the discussion at the Aug. 3 council meeting.

“For a number of years … there has been the sale of edibles and beverages infused with THC in Minnesota and in Waseca,” Mattson said, adding that there had been a mistake revealing a court finding in recent years that made it illegal, but the law hadn’t been too heavily enforced. “The Legislature, in an attempt to correct this, passed new legislation reauthorizing the sale of products with 0.3% THC.”

The legislation Mattson is referring to came at the end of the last legislative session and was enacted July 1. It allowed retailers in the state of Minnesota to sell items such as edibles and beverages infused with 0.3% THC. Both Mattson and Councilor Mark Christiansen believe that, since the state legalized the items, a moratorium on the sale of THC products would not be able to be extended to the possession of such items.

Mattson also stated that, while the Legislature will be returning to the new law in the next session, they won’t be looking to overturn the law, but rather, simply clarify some issues he described as “murky.”

Mattson added that Police Chief Penny Vought, who attended the meeting and sat next to Mattson, had said the Waseca Police Department hadn’t had much troubles with the substance, but that “doesn’t mean we won’t have problems with it.” She noted that the city attorney and the League of Minnesota Cities have suggested city councils look at this issue and decide what they want to do with it, but they mentioned that the laws surrounding the city’s authority to ban the substance outright was one of those “murky” issues.

“Because it’s legal in other areas, an outright ban would be tough, much in the same way that an outright ban on tobacco or alcohol would be difficult,” Kennedy said. He added that, as of now, it’s not clear that the city couldn’t do an outright ban, but the more likely outcome will be licensing regulations or zoning restrictions.

The decision

The council appeared divided on how strict to be on THC products at the meeting. Jeremy Conrath suggested that the council hold a public hearing on the products and see what the public wants.

“I just feel that this might be something that we could get a lot of feedback on, like Tobacco 21,” said Conrath, before adding that he hasn’t yet heard any public feedback, and that he had an “open mind” to the sale of THC in Waseca, so long as it was restricted to people 21 years old or older.

Councilor John Mansfield fell on the opposite side of the argument, asking the city manager if it was possible for the city to ban it outright in the city limits.

“I’m totally opposed to THC being sold within Waseca city limits. I’ve got six kids … I don’t want them to be exposed to it. I don’t want to be around it. I don’t want to be near people who are on it,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield added that he felt that the Waseca Police Department has had enough problems with “meth heads,” which he added are “all smoking weed,” before explaining that he knew that this product wasn’t weed.

Councilor Christiansen said that, while he was opposed to the stuff personally, now that the state has legalized it, putting a moratorium on the sale of THC in Waseca would hurt Waseca businesses.

“They’ll all just go out of town, and they’ll get the sales tax instead of us,” Christiansen said.

When reached for comment, he added that he had concerns over how potential businesses would look at Waseca because of the ban.

“I hate to send businesses out of town. Waseca is already supposedly hard on businesses, and now we’re going to send a business out of town because we don’t like what they sell … When you do that, you send a message out to the city that makes people say, ‘I don’t know if I want to start a business there.’”

Kadi Soltani, owner of Smoke Shop on State Street, said, while he hoped the city would allow him to continue selling THC-infused items, there were more items in his store than just the gummies. He added, however, that he sells THC products that are made locally in Waseca.

Rebecca Peterson, the manager at Waseca’s CBD store, said that the moratorium likely wouldn’t put the business out of business, because they sell more than just THC-infused items.

For now, city staff will be looking into exactly how Waseca can place a moratorium on the sale of THC-infused products, with the actual plan being presented to the council at a future meeting.