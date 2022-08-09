ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch I Am Groot online: stream the new Marvel series on Disney Plus

The galaxy’s most adorable alien infant just got his own show! I Am Groot will chart the amusing misadventures of Marvel’s pint-sized superhero as he encounters all kinds of strange extra-terrestrial beings. Below we explain how you can watch I Am Groot online now and at only $13.99 with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab).
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus

Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
Yes, The Sandman on Netflix is supposed to look like that

Does the aspect ratio of Netflix’s new fantasy series, The Sandman, look a little off to you? If so, you’re not alone. Several viewers of the long-awaited comic book adaptation have taken to the internet (opens in new tab) to voice concerns about the show’s distorted – or “stretched upwards” – image format, which makes characters in certain scenes appear elongated and unnatural (see the headline image above as case in point).
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Your Disney Plus subscription is getting more expensive – and ads are to blame

Disney has announced plans to hike the price of a Disney Plus subscription in the US later this year. The move will coincide with the launch of the streamer’s new ad-supported subscription tier on December 8, which is set to cost $7.99 per month (i.e. the same as an existing Disney Plus subscription). The price of the ad-free version of the service will rise to $10.99 per month, or $109.99 per year – up from $79.99 – company bosses revealed during a recent earnings call (opens in new tab).
5 remakes in Tamil from Rajini & Kamal that are better than the originals

The release of Laal Singh Chaddha is a good occasion to talk about remakes. Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 American hit and multiple Academy Awards winner Forrest Gump, is getting mixed reviews for the way its has adapted the original. Some are okay with the tweaks, and some others say that the changes have diluted the spirit of the original.
Laal Singh Chaddha faces two battles - But early review gives thumbs-up on film

Aamir Khan, in general, avoids awards functions and meetings. But seven years back, he made an exception. One that he may be ruing now. At the Ramnath Goeanka Awards function in New Delhi in 2015, Aamir was asked about the alleged growing intolerance in India. And the actor replied that he and his wife Kiran Rao (now separated) were alarmed by the situation in the country and seriously considered moving to some other nation.
How to watch A League of Their Own online: stream the baseball comedy drama series wherever you are

A serialization of Penny Marshall’s 1992 cult classic, A League of Their Own retains all of the heart and humor that endeared the Rockford Peaches to generations of viewers, while delving deeper into the stories that have remained stuck on the sidelines for nearly 80 years. Below we explain how to watch A League of Their Own online, available with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video globally (opens in new tab).
Amazon's surprisingly good Freevee app comes to iPhone and Apple TV at last

Amazon Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported streaming platform, is now available as a dedicated app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV in the UK. The free-to-stream service, formerly known as IMDb TV (which itself was once marketed as IMDb Freedive), offers consumers a mix of original content and licensed movies and TV shows, accessible through a standard Amazon account.
Nope review

Director Jordan Peele’s slow-burning third feature is wholly original, totally bizarre and undeniably entertaining, though audiences left unmoved by the filmmaker’s previous subtext-heavy movies will likely walk away from Nope frustrated by its ambiguity. Keke Palmer, for her part, is a revelation, and Daniel Kaluuya delivers spades of understated emotion in this high-concept horror that lacks a killer blow.
