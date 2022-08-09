Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
Man charged in connection with fatal motor vehicle crash in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – An Middlesex County man has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Hillsborough Township on July 22, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Jaden Brandon Ramos, 20, of Old Bridge Township was charged with second-degree...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
wrnjradio.com
Driver taken to hospital after dump truck overturns on I-78 in Somerset County
WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a dump truck overturned Thursday on Interstate 78 in Somerset County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash happened at around 6:48 a.m. on Interstate 78 westbound at milepost 40.7 in...
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after dump truck overturns in Warren County, state police say
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after a dump truck overturned Thursday afternoon in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 2:48 p.m. in the area of 71 Fiddlers Elbow Road in Harmony Township, Goez said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating series of airbag thefts throughout Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – Police are investigating a series of airbag thefts in Phillipsburg, targeting newer model Honda vehicles. According to police, the suspects are breaking into vehicles, cutting open the steering wheels, and removing the airbags. Police remind residents to make sure your vehicles are secure and...
Hit-And-Run Driver Left Lehigh Valley Crash Scene With Airbags Deployed, Police Say
A driver with a suspended license left the scene of a Lehigh Valley crash with fully deployed airbags, authorities said. Jakob Douglas Hoskin, 23, was driving a black Volkswagen when he crashed into another vehicle at the Penn Jersey gas station in Pen Argyl around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, Slate Belt Regional Police said.
NJ Troopers Rescue Suicidal Woman from Route 42 Overpass in Camden County
Two New Jersey State Troopers along with officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on the 42 Freeway last month. The scene unfolded around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 26th, when two state troopers were...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MAJOR ACCIDENT
This morning there was a major accident on Brick Blvd and Drum Point Rd. We have no information as to injuries. Vehicles suffered extensive damage. No additional information is available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Morris County Street
Police were at the scene of a Morris County motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of the roadway during the afternoon. The crash occurred near Prospect Street in Dover around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, local police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether any...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced in connection with 2021 homicide in Morris County
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man has been sentenced in connection to a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on March 29, 2021, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced on August 11 by the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor...
$2.5K Cash Reward For Clues After 11 Pride Flags Damaged, Stolen In Hunterdon County
Authorities are offering a hefty cash reward for clues leading to an arrest after 11 pride flags were reported stolen or damaged in Hunterdon County. The LGBTQ+ pride flags were stolen from homes throughout Frenchtown Borough between Sunday, August 7, and Monday, August 8, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
Two Hospitalized Following Hunterdon County Rollover Crash
Two victims were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Quakertown Fire Company responded to the wreck near Lower Landsdown and Sidney Road in Franklin Township around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the department said. Crew members worked to rescue the two trapped victims while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters Knock Down South Jersey Blaze (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters in Burlington County knocked down a fire in a multi-family home, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire broke out before 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 on Fort Dix Road in Pemberton, initial reports said. There was an unconfirmed report of an entrapment in the 1.5-story structure.
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 81.4. There was reported injuries with patient(s) transported to CMC.
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
wrnjradio.com
Truck crashes into utility pole causing power outages in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A truck crashed into a utility pole on Route 31 South in White Township on Friday, causing nearly 50 people to lose power. The crash happened around 5:47 a.m. on Route 31 southbound at milepost 48.4 in White Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota.
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
Steering Wheels Sliced Open, Airbags Stolen In Recent String Of Phillipsburg Car Burglaries
Police in Phillipsburg are investigating after steering wheels were sliced open and airbags were stolen during a series of recent car burglaries. Car burglaries involving the theft of driver’s side airbags are on the rise in Phillipsburg, police said in a release on Thursday, August 11. “The suspects are...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,076 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 11. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
No serious injuries after tractor-trailer overturns in Warren County, state police say
FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – No serious injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned in Warren County Tuesday morning, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Mott Road and Route 94 in Frelinghuysen Township, Marchan said.
Comments / 0