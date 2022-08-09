ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Three Bridges, NJ
City
Raritan, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Accidents
City
West Orange, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police investigating series of airbag thefts throughout Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – Police are investigating a series of airbag thefts in Phillipsburg, targeting newer model Honda vehicles. According to police, the suspects are breaking into vehicles, cutting open the steering wheels, and removing the airbags. Police remind residents to make sure your vehicles are secure and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MAJOR ACCIDENT

This morning there was a major accident on Brick Blvd and Drum Point Rd. We have no information as to injuries. Vehicles suffered extensive damage. No additional information is available.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Morris County Street

Police were at the scene of a Morris County motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of the roadway during the afternoon. The crash occurred near Prospect Street in Dover around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, local police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether any...
DOVER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced in connection with 2021 homicide in Morris County

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man has been sentenced in connection to a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours on March 29, 2021, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Lamar Harris, 34, was sentenced on August 11 by the Hon. Stephen J. Taylor...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
wrnjradio.com

Truck crashes into utility pole causing power outages in Warren County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A truck crashed into a utility pole on Route 31 South in White Township on Friday, causing nearly 50 people to lose power. The crash happened around 5:47 a.m. on Route 31 southbound at milepost 48.4 in White Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,076 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 11. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy