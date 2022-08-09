Ohio State football’s Donovan Jackson ready for Buckeyes’ next second-year offensive line breakthrough

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was a big deal when Sonny Styles announced his commitment hours before Ohio State football’s 59-31 win over Purdue. It was a big deal when the five-star recruit decided he would reclassify and get to campus this summer even though he’s only 17 years old. More than likely, he’ll have a long list of things done that’ll be classified as a big deal by the time his college career wraps up. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive when a kid who should be getting ready for his senior year of high school is already starting to look like he belongs at the college level, even though he’s only been in the program for two months.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO