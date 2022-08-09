Ohio State football’s Donovan Jackson ready for Buckeyes’ next second-year offensive line breakthrough

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said after the Buckeyes’ seventh practice of fall camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day spoke with the media Thursday following Ohio State football’s seventh practice of fall camp. Here’s everything he talked about as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season:. • Kamryn Babb did not fully participate in practice on Thursday. Day said he had a...
Ex-Ohio State players’ bobbleheads released Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Foco is launching a bobblehead collection of six former Ohio State players who made it to the NFL. The collection is being released today - Friday, Aug. 12 - and includes the following players:. • Chase Young – defensive end, 2017-19. • Justin Fields –...
Ohio State’s fastest linebacker? Strongest? Smartest? The Buckeyes reveal answers in a crowded room
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are nine Ohio State scholarship linebackers battling for playing time, and none of them have shown exactly who they are yet. Transfers, injuries, position switches, job losses, inexperience -- the paths to this crowded room have been winding. Last season, Cody Simon, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers...
Is Sonny Styles already Jim Knowles’ ‘secret weapon’ as Ohio State football’s five-star safety?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was a big deal when Sonny Styles announced his commitment hours before Ohio State football’s 59-31 win over Purdue. It was a big deal when the five-star recruit decided he would reclassify and get to campus this summer even though he’s only 17 years old. More than likely, he’ll have a long list of things done that’ll be classified as a big deal by the time his college career wraps up. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive when a kid who should be getting ready for his senior year of high school is already starting to look like he belongs at the college level, even though he’s only been in the program for two months.
myfox28columbus.com
The Football Fever: Notre Dame singing the Buckeyes praises?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 made an early training camp trip to South Bend Monday, primarily to interview former Buckeye great James Laurinaitis, now an Irish graduate assistant coach. The Notre Dame linebackers were available as well and, led by junior Marist Liufau, they broke into a little...
columbusnavigator.com
The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus
Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
1 seriously injured in Columbus motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Columbus late Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. The motorcyclist was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center...
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
WTOL-TV
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 3, 2022. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent 11 criminal referrals Wednesday for purported election crimes from “non-citizens” to the Ohio Attorney General. They include 10 people who allegedly registered to vote...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Motorcyclist flown to Columbus hospital following collision with a deer
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center following a crash around 8:30 p.m. this evening. Reports say the motorcycle collided with a deer along Bull Creek Road. Deputies, along with medics, responded to the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the...
Ohio BMV may have taken too much money— here’s how to get it back
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something. That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver's licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
Test Drive Turns into Grand Theft Auto at Columbus Honda Dealer
COLUMBUS, OH – A test drive at a local Honda dealer in Columbus turned into...
