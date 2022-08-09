Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Man critically injured in Donelson stabbing
He was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind a maintenance shed at the Days Inn on Percy Priest Drive.
Nashville murder suspect taken into custody
Metro police reported 31-year-old Tyrone McGee has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.
fox17.com
Fugitive wanted for murder wounded, captured in Nashville shootout with U.S. Marshalls
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for murder by U.S. Marshalls was wounded and captured in a shooting that occurred at a Nashville apartment complex Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the shooting happened early Friday morning on University Court at Tony Sudekum Apartment complex in Nashville.
Michelle Branch charged with domestic assault in Nashville
Singer Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault against her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, at their home in Belle Meade early Thursday morning.
Wanted man fired shots at US Marshals during arrest attempt near downtown Nashville, authorities say
At least 12 gunshots were heard around 4:45 a.m. at the apartment on University Court.
WSMV
MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it. Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
Suspect charged after Hermitage shooting
The shooting happened at the end of May at 154 Charles E. Davis Blvd, according to a metro police affidavit.
WKRN
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam. Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone …. Shooting investigation underway near downtown Nashville. Man critically injured in crash. Pedestrian struck by vehicle near downtown Nashville. Rising grocery costs continue to confuse TN shoppers …. Group to...
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
WSMV
Homicide suspect injured in shootout with U.S. Marshals; F.B.I. investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police and Unites States Marshals were at the scene of a shooting in the Napier Area early Friday morning. According to police, U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant for 31-year-old Michael Clay at an apartment complex on University Court. Clay fired at the marshals inside the apartment, they returned fire and Clay was hit. The incident was called in at about 4:30 a.m.
Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot overnight in South Nashville off Murfreesboro Pike.
Woman charged with attempting to hide firearm following Hermitage shooting
A woman faces charges after police determined she tampered with evidence after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Hermitage in July.
WKRN
Clarksville man charged after pursuit
A Clarksville man was charged after he fled from law enforcement in Kentucky during a pursuit. Court docs: Grandfather left kids unsupervised before …. Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John …. Lumber truck crash closes ramp from I-40 to Briley …. 2 children shot in Lincoln County. Richland...
‘My worst nightmare’: Strangers in Nashville help in the search of missing Texas man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The search for a missing man went viral on social media after he vanished in Nashville. Since then, strangers from the popular application, TikTok, turned into a search crew.
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
WKRN
Police arrest serial theft suspect
A man suspected of many thefts was arrested in Hendersonville. Shooting investigation underway near downtown Nashville. Pedestrian struck by vehicle near downtown Nashville. Rising grocery costs continue to confuse TN shoppers …. Group to help TN women get abortions. ‘Horrendous’: Former Fort Campbell soldier, wife …
wgnsradio.com
Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment
The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
Man wakes up to being strangled at Nashville Rescue Mission
A 22-year-old faces a felony charge after police say he strangled a man inside the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday.
