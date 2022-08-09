ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Clarksville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
Hendersonville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
#Shooting#Drag Racing#Convicted Felon#Drowning#Violent Crime#Tn
WKRN

Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam

Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Homicide suspect injured in shootout with U.S. Marshals; F.B.I. investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police and Unites States Marshals were at the scene of a shooting in the Napier Area early Friday morning. According to police, U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant for 31-year-old Michael Clay at an apartment complex on University Court. Clay fired at the marshals inside the apartment, they returned fire and Clay was hit. The incident was called in at about 4:30 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
WKRN

Clarksville man charged after pursuit

A Clarksville man was charged after he fled from law enforcement in Kentucky during a pursuit.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18' Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
WKRN

Police arrest serial theft suspect

A man suspected of many thefts was arrested in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment

The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
SMYRNA, TN

