LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon flooding causes road closures Tuesday, Aug. 9

We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

5:08 p.m

Tucson Electric Power is reporting approximately 1675 customers are experiencing a power outage in the Marana area, near the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Linda Vista Boulevard by I-10.

4:50 p.m.

Closed due to flooding:



North and South Camino Verde is closed at Bilby Road

Overton Road east of La Cholla Boulevard

Marana Police Department is also reporting heavy rain and flooding on Tangerine Road between Dove Mountain and I-10.

Closed due to a downed power pole:



Linda Vista Boulevard between Bald Eagle Avenue and Waterbuck Drive.

Deputies have responded to multiple downed power poles on Linda Vista Boulevard. It will remain closed while crews work to safely remove and repair the downed power poles.

Drivers traveling in these areas should look for alternate routes.

2:30 a.m.

Pima County announced the following road closures:

Speedway Blvd east of Houghton Rd

Fort Lowell Rd east of Melpomene Way.

Overton Rd East of La Cholla.

Overton Road & the CDO Wash.

Overton Rd west of Verch Wy

Tanque Verde Rd at Conestoga Av.

Tanque Verde Loop Rd south of Linden St at the Tanque Verde Creek

Pima County announced proceed with caution for the following roads:

