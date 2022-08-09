ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon flooding causes road closures Tuesday, Aug. 9

By Anne Simmons, Jonathan Marrero
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OF7kU_0hA8hPld00

We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day.

5:08 p.m

Tucson Electric Power is reporting approximately 1675 customers are experiencing a power outage in the Marana area, near the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Linda Vista Boulevard by I-10.

4:50 p.m.

Closed due to flooding:

  • North and South Camino Verde is closed at Bilby Road
  • Overton Road east of La Cholla Boulevard

Marana Police Department is also reporting heavy rain and flooding on Tangerine Road between Dove Mountain and I-10.

Closed due to a downed power pole:

  • Linda Vista Boulevard between Bald Eagle Avenue and Waterbuck Drive.

Deputies have responded to multiple downed power poles on Linda Vista Boulevard. It will remain closed while crews work to safely remove and repair the downed power poles.

Drivers traveling in these areas should look for alternate routes.

2:30 a.m.
Pima County announced the following road closures:

  • Speedway Blvd east of Houghton Rd
  • Fort Lowell Rd east of Melpomene Way.
  • Overton Rd East of La Cholla.
  • Overton Road & the CDO Wash.
  • Overton Rd west of Verch Wy
  • Tanque Verde Rd at Conestoga Av.
  • Tanque Verde Loop Rd south of Linden St at the Tanque Verde Creek

Pima County announced proceed with caution for the following roads:

  • Lago del Oro north of Golder Ranch Rd
  • River Rd east of Pontatoc Rd west of the Valley View Wash.
  • Fort Lowell Rd west of Conestoga Av.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Why rain totals are tracked at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s airport is one of the dryer locations in southern Arizona this monsoon, while many other areas are well over their monsoon averages. Despite a wet monsoon in several parts of Tucson, Tucson International Airport is where the records are kept for monsoon.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Flash flooding will be the primary concern as monsoon stays active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!. Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend. Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday. Expect slow moving...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marana, AZ
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Marana, AZ
Traffic
Pima County, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
fox10phoenix.com

Driver loses control, crashes through wall along I-19 south of Tucson

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through a wall along a southern Arizona highway. The single car crash happened on Aug. 12 along northbound Interstate 19 at Esperanza Boulevard when the driver using the off-ramp crashed into a wall, the Green Valley Fire Department said.
TUCSON, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 11:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1230 PM MST. * At 1139 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak, or 18 miles east of Sells, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Road Closures#Linden#P M Tucson Electric Power#Twin Peaks Road#South Camino#Waterbuck Drive#Overton Road#Golder Ranch Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOLD-TV

Tucson gets $25 million for road repair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed. That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson. “We’re looking for projects that are going to...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy