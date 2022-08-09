Read full article on original website
Congolese family finds hope in Syracuse thanks to the generosity of a Catholic priest, volunteers (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Congolese family that escaped genocide, then lived in a cramped refugee camp for over a decade, was given the chance at a new life in North Syracuse thanks a Catholic pastor and two local aid organizations. All Saints Church, with the help of Catholic Charities...
Thank you for ... efficient government, David McCullough’s letter (Your Letters)
David McCullough’s passing on Sunday brought to mind his free “First Principles” lecture at Syracuse University Hendricks Chapel in 2002. I didn’t have a copy of “John Adams” (his second Pulitzer Prize to be) for him to sign. But his host, Professor Frank Sharp, was kind enough to forward my Ossa family of Panama report to enhance its pivotal role he portrayed as active revolutionaries in his book “The Path Between the Seas.”
NY-22 candidate Chol Majok: I’ll fight for abortion rights (Your Letters)
This year’s elections are not just about which party controls decision-making in the federal and state governments, but what our values are as a nation: who we want to be today and who we want to be in the future. No issue makes that decision clearer than protecting reproductive choice in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
watervilletimes.com
Sauquoit Woman Returns To Peace Corps
Sauquoit resident Jacquelyn Scibior is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “From...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: Meeting basic needs for people living in poverty
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– For many of us, the biggest decision in the morning is what we’ll have for breakfast — but for nearly half of Syracuse’s kids, there may be no breakfast at all. “Waking up and being hungry in the morning time is going to...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: The reality of living in poverty; increased gun violence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Play dates with friends, after-school programs, finishing up homework. That may be on your child’s after-school to-do list, but for some kids living in the City of Syracuse, it’s gun violence — oftentimes at no fault of their own. “When there’s violence...
Goats and hot peppers: When tastes of home are scarce, CNY refugees grow their own
Ahmed Abdirahman knows how hard it is to find halal goat meat in upstate New York. Sometimes he drives for hours from farm to farm, only to be waved away. Sometimes the price jumps up just before Muslim or Hindu religious festivals when goat is traditionally eaten, or right when food assistance payments are parceled out.
localsyr.com
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
Vote for my candidate: Steve Wells, Justin Coretti (Your Letters)
I am the chairman of the City of Syracuse Republican Committee and I enthusiastically endorse Steve Wells for Congress. I have known and worked with Wells for several years and have seen his commitment to our community and our nation. His career as a prosecutor and job-creating business owner are exactly the type of representation that we need in Congress today.
Axe: Jim Boeheim makes a plea to Syracuse fans to step up their NIL donation game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hearing Jim Boeheim ask Syracuse fans to donate money to a foundation is not a strange sound to the ears. Boeheim has devoted thousands of hours to charitable causes, including for his own Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities in Central New York.
localsyr.com
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
Why’s your boss in the Clinton Square fountain? CEO Soak raises funds for ALS research (video)
If your boss (or boss’s boss) jumped into the Clinton Square fountain today, it was for a good cause. On Thursday, a group of local leaders hopped into the downtown fountain for the Syracuse’s first CEO Soak, an event to raise funds and awareness for the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.
Syracuse announces new design for driveway in front of City Hall
Syracuse, N.Y. --- The front of Syracuse’s City Hall will be getting a facelift this summer thanks to local artist Jessica Whitley. Whitley’s asphalt art design was one of a group of finalists and won a vote held by the city this summer. Her work will be installed...
Free Kids Lunches May End After Disrespectful Punks Vandalize CNY Restaurant
What is wrong with some people? A free lunch program for kids in Central New York may soon come to an end after a few disrespectful punks took advantage and vandalized the restaurant. Franco's Pizza in Ilion started the 'No Kids Hungry' campaign to make sure all kids had something...
Message to Seneca Supervisors: “Do Something Before Someone Gets Hurt”
Two top employees of the Cayuga Indian Nation addressed the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night asking the county leaders to recognize the Cayuga’s 64,000 acre reservation; recognize there is no leadership dispute as Clint Halftown is the recognized leader; and uphold the law. Missy Barringer is the...
Lesbian couple in PA denied cake a month before wedding. Syracuse bakery comes to the rescue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Riley - owner of Peace, Love, Cupcakes in Syracuse - read the online post about a bakery refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple a month before their wedding. The couple, Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, posted emails Tuesday from...
Williams holds ‘traditional Republican ideals,’ should have won GOP endorsement (Your Letters)
I am writing to address Joe Bick’s criticism of Caleb Slater’s letter of Aug. 9 informing, and advising Conservative party members that they can take advantage of the deadline extension till Aug. 12 to register as a Republican for the primary vote of Aug. 23 (“Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams,” Aug. 9, 2022, “Clay Republican Committee met with Williams and rejected his ‘fringe’ candidacy,” Aug. 10, 2022).
spectrumlocalnews.com
Salvation Army looks for more donations as demand rises
The new school year is right around the corner and many parents have already started their back to school shopping. With a difficult economy, some may be looking to save a few bucks on clothing and accessories. That's why it's a good time to consider supporting Salvation Army thrift stores.
Why Super PACs are a crisis for democracy and an issue in NY-22 (Guest Opinion by Sarah Klee Hood)
Sarah Klee Hood, of DeWitt, is an Air Force veteran, mother and an elected Town Councilor. She is running as a Democrat for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes Onondaga, Oneida, and Madison counties. “What is the most immediate issue you would prioritize if elected to Congress?”. That’s...
10,000 Maniacs to headline in Utica for art museum’s season line-up
‘80s alt-rock band 10,000 Maniacs will perform in Utica on March 11, 2023, in the indoor sculpture courtyard of the Munson-William-Proctor Arts Institute. The band gained fame for hits like “These Are Days” and “Because the Night,” and a string of albums in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that all charted in the U.S. top 50.
