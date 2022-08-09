ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thank you for ... efficient government, David McCullough’s letter (Your Letters)

David McCullough’s passing on Sunday brought to mind his free “First Principles” lecture at Syracuse University Hendricks Chapel in 2002. I didn’t have a copy of “John Adams” (his second Pulitzer Prize to be) for him to sign. But his host, Professor Frank Sharp, was kind enough to forward my Ossa family of Panama report to enhance its pivotal role he portrayed as active revolutionaries in his book “The Path Between the Seas.”
Sauquoit Woman Returns To Peace Corps

Sauquoit resident Jacquelyn Scibior is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “From...
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
Vote for my candidate: Steve Wells, Justin Coretti (Your Letters)

I am the chairman of the City of Syracuse Republican Committee and I enthusiastically endorse Steve Wells for Congress. I have known and worked with Wells for several years and have seen his commitment to our community and our nation. His career as a prosecutor and job-creating business owner are exactly the type of representation that we need in Congress today.
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
Williams holds ‘traditional Republican ideals,’ should have won GOP endorsement (Your Letters)

I am writing to address Joe Bick’s criticism of Caleb Slater’s letter of Aug. 9 informing, and advising Conservative party members that they can take advantage of the deadline extension till Aug. 12 to register as a Republican for the primary vote of Aug. 23 (“Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams,” Aug. 9, 2022, “Clay Republican Committee met with Williams and rejected his ‘fringe’ candidacy,” Aug. 10, 2022).
Salvation Army looks for more donations as demand rises

The new school year is right around the corner and many parents have already started their back to school shopping. With a difficult economy, some may be looking to save a few bucks on clothing and accessories. That's why it's a good time to consider supporting Salvation Army thrift stores.
10,000 Maniacs to headline in Utica for art museum’s season line-up

‘80s alt-rock band 10,000 Maniacs will perform in Utica on March 11, 2023, in the indoor sculpture courtyard of the Munson-William-Proctor Arts Institute. The band gained fame for hits like “These Are Days” and “Because the Night,” and a string of albums in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that all charted in the U.S. top 50.
