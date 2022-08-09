ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mountain View
3d ago

I am Sick of both parties action’s ....unfortunately, at this time voting for a third party would only take away Much Needed Votes to get this Country back on track !! Please Vote Red 🇺🇸🇺🇸. Under democrat leadership Our Country is going DOWNHILL

WITF

Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say

Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
PennLive.com

In Pennsylvania’s Legislature, rules are the ballgame! | PennLive letters

A couple of weeks after Roe was overturned, the Pennsylvania legislature recessed for the summer—and typical for the ending of a legislative session here in PA was the hurried passage of a partisan piece of legislation. It’s the old story: amendments/bills from the party in power (the Republicans) are given a vote while amendments from the party out of power get tabled. That’s huge!
Bay Journal

Pequea Creek restoration work moves ahead in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to restore southeastern Pennsylvania’s Pequea Creek watershed. The approval of the restoration plan means $2.2 million secured in 2021 by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ben Cardin of Maryland can be used to begin the project. Financial aid to develop the plan came from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
therecord-online.com

Advocates warn Pennsylvania hydrogen hub expensive, inefficient

HARRISBURG, PA – The possibility of building a hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, and the federal funds that would follow, has attracted interest from both Republicans and Democrats. A recent House Democratic Policy Committee hearing highlighted the tension between a hub’s economic potential and environmental protection. “I wanted to...
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf discusses future of abortion access in Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf is discussing the future of abortion access in Pennsylvania. During a virtual call Tuesday with advocates from Planned Parenthood, Wolf spoke about his efforts to protect abortion services in the Commonwealth. He pointed to an executive order he signed last month and his vetoes of anti-abortion policies.
