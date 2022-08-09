Read full article on original website
I am Sick of both parties action’s ....unfortunately, at this time voting for a third party would only take away Much Needed Votes to get this Country back on track !! Please Vote Red 🇺🇸🇺🇸. Under democrat leadership Our Country is going DOWNHILL
Lawmakers need to address the growing threat posed by illegal skill games | Opinion
Pennsylvania’s casino industry is a major driver of our statewide economy that benefits every single taxpayer, whether they happen to enjoy gaming or not. The PA Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reports that annual gaming revenue exceeded $5 billion for the first time ever in FY 2021-22 (which ended June 30).
Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say
Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
Pennsylvania No. 1 state with most spam calls in the U.S.: study
It’s not exactly a title someone would be excited to have. New data has shown that Pennsylvania is the state that receives the most spam calls in the U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. aims to fight robocalls by joining task force that would sue scammers. Conducted and published by Time2play,...
In Pennsylvania’s Legislature, rules are the ballgame! | PennLive letters
A couple of weeks after Roe was overturned, the Pennsylvania legislature recessed for the summer—and typical for the ending of a legislative session here in PA was the hurried passage of a partisan piece of legislation. It’s the old story: amendments/bills from the party in power (the Republicans) are given a vote while amendments from the party out of power get tabled. That’s huge!
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop at central Pa. diner
Kenny Aumack happened to be passing Capitol Diner in Dauphin County when he spotted Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “I’m just here for a picture,” said Aumack, of Lindenwold, N.J., as he waited in the diner’s parking lot. “He’s a celebrity.”. Dozens of...
Voting machine maker moves to subpoena Pa.’s former secretary of state
Dominion Voting Systems expects to depose Pennsylvania’s former secretary of state as part of a subpoena in the voting machine maker’s defamation case against Fox News regarding the 2020 presidential election. Documents from the Dauphin County prothonotary’s office indicate that Dominion expects to serve a subpoena to the...
GOP candidate for PA governor, Doug Mastriano, makes campaign stop in Beaver County
ROCHESTER, Pa. — State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, made a stop in Beaver County on Wednesday to share a number of goals he has for Pennsylvania with voters. Watch the report from Beaver County in the video player above. This comes one day after Mastriano...
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
Meadville leader latest Pennsylvania mayor charged with malfeasance
(The Center Square) – Mayors of Pennsylvania's small towns and large cities have fallen afoul of the law with varying reasons. Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder is the latest added to the list. Larger cities tend to have trouble with bribery, corruption, and the abuse of public funds, while small...
Cheers to the audit that found Pa. Liquor Control Board bigwigs taking from the top shelf | John Baer
This story is deserving of a toast. A toast to an obscure government audit bureau. And to the somebody there who caught a discrepancy in the handling of some top-shelf liquor. Which, turns out, ended up the hands of some top Liquor Control Board officials.
Study finds Pennsylvanians get more than 4 robocalls per day | FOX43 Finds Out
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More often than not when your phone rings, the call is a waste of your time. According to Truecaller, about 60% of all phone calls are robocalls, spam, or some sort of scam. Here in Pennsylvania, we have the highest rate of those spam calls in...
Pequea Creek restoration work moves ahead in Pennsylvania
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a plan to restore southeastern Pennsylvania’s Pequea Creek watershed. The approval of the restoration plan means $2.2 million secured in 2021 by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ben Cardin of Maryland can be used to begin the project. Financial aid to develop the plan came from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
Want to get a look at wild elk in Pennsylvania? Here's what you need to know
While it’s possible to view wild elk throughout the year in northcentral Pennsylvania, the most popular time to see these large creatures is quickly approaching. Elk encounters:'Bizarre' incidents recounted by retired Pa. Game Commission officer in book. “We’re extremely lucky to have an elk herd in Pennsylvania,” said Ben...
Pa. football fans will have to cough up the cash to see a game in 2025 | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Advocates warn Pennsylvania hydrogen hub expensive, inefficient
HARRISBURG, PA – The possibility of building a hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, and the federal funds that would follow, has attracted interest from both Republicans and Democrats. A recent House Democratic Policy Committee hearing highlighted the tension between a hub’s economic potential and environmental protection. “I wanted to...
Pa. has avoided large wildfires, but that could change, scientists say
Wildfires could someday make their way into the Keystone State and possibly into your backyard, climate, fire and forestry scientists say. As wildfires become increasingly common across the western United States, Pennsylvania and its residents have so far remained insulated from the flames destroying communities worldwide. But forest and climate...
Election 2022: How to participate in Pennsylvania’s upcoming mid-terms
The 2022 mid-term election is on the horizon. Are you planning to vote? Do you know how to vote, and where to vote, and what you might need to have when you show up to the polls? What if your voter registration is out of date, or has a mistake, and you are challenged at the polls – what can you do? What are the rules about mail-in voting?
FBI says it cannot comment on reports of Pennsylvania lawmakers receiving subpoenas
HARRISBURG, Pa. — WGAL News 8 has spoken to the FBI about reports that some Pennsylvania lawmakers have been served with subpoenas. The agency said it cannot comment on or confirm an investigation. WGAL also reached out to Republican leaders about the reports. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff's spokesperson...
Part of Pa. electric bills could go up almost 20% in September
According to a press release, Penn Power, which serves Mercer County, is reporting the price to compare portions of their bills will increase from 8.694 cents/kWh to 10.348 cents/kWh. This is an increase of 19%.
Gov. Tom Wolf discusses future of abortion access in Pennsylvania
Gov. Tom Wolf is discussing the future of abortion access in Pennsylvania. During a virtual call Tuesday with advocates from Planned Parenthood, Wolf spoke about his efforts to protect abortion services in the Commonwealth. He pointed to an executive order he signed last month and his vetoes of anti-abortion policies.
