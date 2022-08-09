Read full article on original website
Avian Influenza Found in Northampton County Backyard Flock
Pennsylvania has recorded its first outbreak of avian influenza in a backyard flock this year, the first detection in the state since June. A backyard flock in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, was depopulated Aug. 11, State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill told industry members Friday. The bird owner reported neurological symptoms in ducks...
Penn State Butcher Apprenticeship Showing Results
ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. — Penn State’s butcher apprenticeship is beginning to pay off for aspiring meat cutters and Pennsylvania’s ag industry. Three of the program’s first graduates spoke Wednesday in a joint meeting of the House and Senate agriculture committees at Ag Progress Days. Parker Bell...
Podcast: Montana Summer Hemp Summit 2022
On this week's show, Eric Hurlock reports from Fort Benton, Montana, home of IND HEMP, the host and coordinator of the Summer Summit. Check out the Lucky Valentines, a musical duo that makes sad things beautiful:. https://www.luckyvalentines.com/. Check out the the Hemp Summit on the Local News in Montana:
West Virginia Finds Swine Flu at County Fair
West Virginia has reported swine influenza in pigs at the Jackson County Fair. The state Ag Department and Department of Health and Human Resources responded July 29 to reports of pigs with respiratory symptoms and fever at the fair in western West Virginia. Tests came back as presumptive positives and...
