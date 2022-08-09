ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

Willis,what you talking about?
3d ago

Noway I'd do that. Call police if it's something major. Must been caring guy. So sad.

foxlexington.com

Homes damaged, 1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was injured in the reported shooting on Nickwood Trail. The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. There, they said they found multiple homes and vehicles shot, and one person shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man fleeing police crashed into car with mother, daughter: report

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were reportedly sent to the hospital after a suspect trying to flee police crashed into their car. Around 10 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant, according to the Richmond Register. Witnesses say the suspect jumped into a...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after Lexington police respond to stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lexington. Police say officers were called to the Jenkins Alley area around 9:20 Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woman who hit, killed man in Eubank suspected of DUI

EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kings Mountain woman who was driving in Eubank on Wednesday and allegedly crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on and killing the driver of that vehicle, has been arrested on multiple charges including murder and DUI. Crystal Crank was driving on North Highway...
EUBANK, KY
WKYT 27

Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly crash in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on North Highway 27 in Eubank. According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Crystal Crank, of Kings Mountain, was driving north on...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington. The shooting happened early in the morning on July 31 in the 100 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Tips to Crime Stoppers leads to 4 major arrests in 72 hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a busy week for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Since Sunday, the organization has had a hand in the arrests of four dangerous criminals, all thanks to anonymous calls to the tip line. Trust in the tip line has never been higher. All...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woman charged after man fatally hit in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) Teresa Elam has been arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under controlled substance and failure to present a driver’s license, according to Assistant Chief Darin Allgood with the Georgetown Police Department. The victim was also identified as Jacob Charles, 28, of Georgetown. Allgood added the...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

1 charged after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police have made an arrest after a late-night crash left one person dead Monday. Police were called out to Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night when a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Police said...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY

