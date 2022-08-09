Read full article on original website
Willis,what you talking about?
3d ago
Noway I'd do that. Call police if it's something major. Must been caring guy. So sad.
4
WTVQ
Driver runs light, causes crash into Lexington barbershop: police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A driver allegedly ran a red light and caused a car to crash into a barbershop at the corner of West 3rd Street and North Upper Street around 6:15 Friday morning. The driver who ran the red light, who hasn’t been identified yet, struck another...
foxlexington.com
Homes damaged, 1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was injured in the reported shooting on Nickwood Trail. The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. There, they said they found multiple homes and vehicles shot, and one person shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
WKYT 27
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting led to a large police presence Thursday night in Lexington. The scene was near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. Part of Star Shoot was shut down while police were on scene. Police say a man was found shot on Nickwood Trail. Crews rushed...
WTVQ
Man fleeing police crashed into car with mother, daughter: report
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were reportedly sent to the hospital after a suspect trying to flee police crashed into their car. Around 10 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant, according to the Richmond Register. Witnesses say the suspect jumped into a...
WKYT 27
Man arrested after Lexington police respond to stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lexington. Police say officers were called to the Jenkins Alley area around 9:20 Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non-life threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Lexington Police received a report at 2:40 p.m. of shots fired in the 200 block of Short Street, near Elm Tree. Police say someone in a car fired shots at another vehicle. There were bullet holes in the vehicle...
WTVQ
Woman who hit, killed man in Eubank suspected of DUI
EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kings Mountain woman who was driving in Eubank on Wednesday and allegedly crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on and killing the driver of that vehicle, has been arrested on multiple charges including murder and DUI. Crystal Crank was driving on North Highway...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested after crashing car into light pole at Richmond restaurant, police say
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a long list of charges after an incident that police say ended with him crashing into a light pole. Richmond police say they were on the lookout for 30-year-old Derick Damrell. They say he had active warrants. Police say an officer...
WKYT 27
Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly crash in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on North Highway 27 in Eubank. According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Crystal Crank, of Kings Mountain, was driving north on...
WKYT 27
3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington. The shooting happened early in the morning on July 31 in the 100 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.
foxlexington.com
Tips to Crime Stoppers leads to 4 major arrests in 72 hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a busy week for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Since Sunday, the organization has had a hand in the arrests of four dangerous criminals, all thanks to anonymous calls to the tip line. Trust in the tip line has never been higher. All...
WTVQ
Woman charged after man fatally hit in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) Teresa Elam has been arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under controlled substance and failure to present a driver’s license, according to Assistant Chief Darin Allgood with the Georgetown Police Department. The victim was also identified as Jacob Charles, 28, of Georgetown. Allgood added the...
WKYT 27
Crime Stoppers tips, reward money leading to more arrests in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they’ve been able to make four arrests in the last 72 hours all thanks to Crime Stoppers tips, and they expect this momentum to only increase. “I monitor the tips into the evenings, late at night. I monitor them on the weekends....
Human remains found in Fleming County, KSP investigating
According to KSP, detectives and troopers found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.
Wave 3
LMPD: Suspect identified in Fern Creek deadly shooting killed himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to LMPD, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
foxlexington.com
House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
foxlexington.com
1 charged after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police have made an arrest after a late-night crash left one person dead Monday. Police were called out to Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night when a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Police said...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
