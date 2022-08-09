ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Let the Illinois State Fair begin

SPRINGFIELD – The state’s annual showcase of agriculture – the Illinois State Fair – is now open. At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton – tasked with, among other things, heading up a rural affairs commission – talked about the state’s top industry.
Spotlight on Jesse White during opening day of Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – In his final months of his final year (the 24th) as Illinois secretary of state, Jesse White was called upon to perform an important duty: serve as grand marshal of the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, which was Thursday, the opening day of the fair. The Jesse...
Butter cow unveiled at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – You can color Gov. JB Pritzker “gobsmacked,” and when was the last time you heard a governor use that word?. He reacted to Wednesday’s unveiling of the 101st edition of the butter cow, an Illinois State Fair staple. Sculptor Sarah Pratt of Iowa has finished her sixth creation for the fair, which begins Thursday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21.
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June 28 Republican Primary...
CBS Chicago

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White receives lifetime achievement award from Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big honor for a titan of Illinois politics."Enjoy this day. Thank you for recognizing me. And that you for making this world a better place for all of us." On Tuesday, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago presented Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.The organization also created a scholarship in his name, but this isn't white's only honor this week. On Thursday, he will serve as Grand Marshall of the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade.
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers

Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
District 87 buildings enhancing school safety and security protocols

BLOOMINGTON – Last week, school leaders and resource officers gathered for a two day conference at Normal Community West High School on how mass school violence incidents can be averted. Data was presented by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, with the intention to identify, analyze and...
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects

When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
Illinois voters can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting

Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around. State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dieterich says when you apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, you can opt to make that a regular thing. “Voters this month are going to be receiving a...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?

The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
