wjbc.com
Let the Illinois State Fair begin
SPRINGFIELD – The state’s annual showcase of agriculture – the Illinois State Fair – is now open. At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton – tasked with, among other things, heading up a rural affairs commission – talked about the state’s top industry.
hoiabc.com
GOP, sheriff’s union shoots down Democratic county board candidate
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Voting along party lines, the McLean County Board Thursday night rejected a woman from Normal’s bid to fill a vacant board seat after the head of the sheriff deputies’ union said her “anti-police” views would divide the community. Democrat Krystle...
wjbc.com
Spotlight on Jesse White during opening day of Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – In his final months of his final year (the 24th) as Illinois secretary of state, Jesse White was called upon to perform an important duty: serve as grand marshal of the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, which was Thursday, the opening day of the fair. The Jesse...
wjbc.com
Butter cow unveiled at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – You can color Gov. JB Pritzker “gobsmacked,” and when was the last time you heard a governor use that word?. He reacted to Wednesday’s unveiling of the 101st edition of the butter cow, an Illinois State Fair staple. Sculptor Sarah Pratt of Iowa has finished her sixth creation for the fair, which begins Thursday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21.
kttn.com
Audio: Governor Mike Parson calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history
Governor Mike Parson is calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history during the state’s upcoming special legislative session. The Governor is traveling across the state discussing the tax cut need – meeting with Representatives Kent Haden, Chad Perkins, and Tim Taylor on Tuesday.
wjbc.com
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June 28 Republican Primary...
Missouri’s Government has a staggering amount of Job Openings
The state of Missouri is hiring, and they have a staggering amount of jobs they are trying to fill. The vacancies are high, and the state is increasing wages in some cases to try and get people hired, read more about it here. According to the website governing.com, the Government...
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White receives lifetime achievement award from Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big honor for a titan of Illinois politics."Enjoy this day. Thank you for recognizing me. And that you for making this world a better place for all of us." On Tuesday, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago presented Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.The organization also created a scholarship in his name, but this isn't white's only honor this week. On Thursday, he will serve as Grand Marshall of the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
kttn.com
Missouri company pays $1 million related to federal embezzlement and bribery investigation
A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement, which acknowledges the criminal conduct of two former executives who are involved in a related criminal investigation. “Company owners and executives abused their leadership positions in an unrelated...
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
starvedrock.media
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
Illinois is Getting More Than $80M in Federal Funds for State Transportation Projects. Here's Where it Will Go
The Department of Transportation Thursday announced a new round of funding that will be delivered to 166 communities across the country as part of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed in November -- and Illinois is getting a big slice of the pie. “This is a...
wjbc.com
District 87 buildings enhancing school safety and security protocols
BLOOMINGTON – Last week, school leaders and resource officers gathered for a two day conference at Normal Community West High School on how mass school violence incidents can be averted. Data was presented by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, with the intention to identify, analyze and...
carbondaletimes.com
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois voters can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting
Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around. State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dieterich says when you apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, you can opt to make that a regular thing. “Voters this month are going to be receiving a...
Report: Fraction of Illinois hospitals complying with price transparency law
(The Center Square) – A new report from a patients rights group finds that most Illinois hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers 18 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect. Beginning in January 2021, every hospital operating in the U.S. was required to provide...
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis’ Pro-choice pioneers are snapped back 50 years by end of Roe
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and Missouri immediately activated the state’s “trigger law” banning legal abortion, I got to thinking about those who fought hard for reproductive rights before the passage of Roe in 1973. In Missouri, specifically in St. Louis,...
What Happens To The Butter Cow After The Illinois State Fair?
The iconic butter cow has been a part of the Illinois State Fair since 1929. The tradition continues in 2022 with a 500-pound sculpture of a cow made out of butter. This is the usual weight although in 2017 it weighed an astounding 800 pounds. What kind of butter is it, you may be wondering? It's unsalted.
