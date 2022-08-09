Read full article on original website
Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp
Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
NewsTimes
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
Eyewitness News
Thieves hit senior citizen buses in Cromwell
Eyewitness News
17-year-old shot on Forest Avenue in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Upon arrival, officers located a 17 year old male who had been shot one time in the right side of his body in the area of shoulder/chest, according to police.
Eyewitness News
One dead, one hurt in Hartford Laurel Street shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday night in Hartford. Hartford police said they received a 911 call from a person who reported that the person and a friend had both been shot. The caller also reported his friend was deceased.
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
Eyewitness News
Shoplifting suspect with outstanding warrant escapes Wethersfield police custody
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A shoplifting suspect with an outstanding warrant was able to give Wethersfield police the slip. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Ryan Burton. On Thursday around 2:20 p.m., the Wethersfield Police Department said officers responded to a CVS at 1078 Silas Deane Hwy. for a shoplifting...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
Eyewitness News
Police searching for shoplifting suspect wanted in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Wethersfield Police Department responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on the Silas Deane Highway. Police say during the course of the investigation, the suspect, Ryan Burton, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and was able to escape from police custody.
Eyewitness News
Police: 17-year-old shot accidentally by father in Meriden
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver
There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
Eyewitness News
Plainfield Police investigating after infant taken to hospital with serious injuries
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday night, the Plainfield Police Department received a report from the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families that a five month old infant was currently admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. According to police, the reporter stated the infant suffered...
NewsTimes
Plainfield police search home after infant hospitalized with severe injuries
PLAINFIELD — A 5-month-old infant was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering severe injuries in a home in Wauregan village, according to police. The state Department of Children and Families called Plainfield police around 11 p.m. Wednesday to report that an infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, police said in a news release Thursday night.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police: 5 arrested in Manchester after shooting led to police chase
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested after a shooting and police chase Thursday evening. Police said a Hartford shooting led to a police chase that ended in Manchester. Authorities said the chase began on Broad Street in Hartford after someone was shot. Hartford Police detectives in an unmarked...
Arrest made in South Windsor garage burglary
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Hartford man was charged Wednesday in connection with a garage burglary in April. Anthony Murphy, 18, turned himself in and was charged with first-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
Person killed in fiery Middlefield crash
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a deadly crash off Miller Road in Middlefield. Emergency crews and state police responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road, next to the Apple Nine golf course, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the car engulfed in flames about 20 feet off the road, Middletown […]
Eyewitness News
Person found dead after crews extinguish vehicle fire in Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A person was found dead when crews put out a vehicle fire in Middlefield, according to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company. Firefighters said they responded to a report of a vehicle fire off of Miller Road around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. They and state police found...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week. Adelaida Latorres-Toro was the youngest in her family and known as the family princess and favorite aunt. Her life was cut short Saturday after she was...
