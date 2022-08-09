ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Five injured, four seriously, after vehicle goes over guardrail at Route 24 ramp

Five were injured, four seriously after a morning crash at a Route 24 ramp. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 5:30 a.m., patrols out of the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to Route 93 NB/Route 1 SB in Randolph (near the Canton line) at the ramp to Route 24 south in Randolph for a serious crash involving a van that caused life-threatening injuries to one man and serious injuries to three other occupants.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
DANBURY, CT
Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
BRANFORD, CT
Thieves hit senior citizen buses in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT
17-year-old shot on Forest Avenue in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun. Upon arrival, officers located a 17 year old male who had been shot one time in the right side of his body in the area of shoulder/chest, according to police.
MERIDEN, CT
One dead, one hurt in Hartford Laurel Street shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday night in Hartford. Hartford police said they received a 911 call from a person who reported that the person and a friend had both been shot. The caller also reported his friend was deceased.
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
Erin Stewart
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert

HARTFORD, CT
Police searching for shoplifting suspect wanted in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Wethersfield Police Department responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on the Silas Deane Highway. Police say during the course of the investigation, the suspect, Ryan Burton, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree and was able to escape from police custody.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Police: 17-year-old shot accidentally by father in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT
‘It's Insane': CT Highway Worker Allegedly Assaulted by Driver

There is outrage after Connecticut State Police say a highway worker on Interstate 84 West in West Hartford was allegedly assaulted by a driver. “It’s insane. It’s completely insane,” said David Ferraro, Connecticut DOT construction project manager. “That’s the world we work in right now.”
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Plainfield police search home after infant hospitalized with severe injuries

PLAINFIELD — A 5-month-old infant was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering severe injuries in a home in Wauregan village, according to police. The state Department of Children and Families called Plainfield police around 11 p.m. Wednesday to report that an infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, police said in a news release Thursday night.
PLAINFIELD, CT
Person killed in fiery Middlefield crash

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a deadly crash off Miller Road in Middlefield. Emergency crews and state police responded to a report of a vehicle fire off Miller Road, next to the Apple Nine golf course, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters found the car engulfed in flames about 20 feet off the road, Middletown […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Person found dead after crews extinguish vehicle fire in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A person was found dead when crews put out a vehicle fire in Middlefield, according to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company. Firefighters said they responded to a report of a vehicle fire off of Miller Road around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. They and state police found...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week. Adelaida Latorres-Toro was the youngest in her family and known as the family princess and favorite aunt. Her life was cut short Saturday after she was...
HARTFORD, CT

