Endless articles and news coverage about supply chain have surfaced over the last 6 months, so what is left to be said about the topic? Actually, a lot. The real issue with the supply chain begins at the source and, sourcing, at most companies, rarely has a seat at the proverbial table. Much like the reporters’ advice to “follow the money,” retailers should not be searching the harbors for their containers, they should be “following the materials.” Digitizing your overall supply chain and pivoting from reactive sourcing management to proactive sourcing management is the key to creating a more resilient brand.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO