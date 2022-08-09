Read full article on original website
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chain Digitalization: Having a Proven Playbook is the Key to Your Success
Technology continues to transform supply chain operations at a rapid pace. A broad range of new technologies and systems are emerging to enable further digitalization of the end-to-end supply chain, which is reducing costs, improving service levels and enabling the visibility required to optimize performance. However, given the multitude of...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Manufacturer's Guide: Modernize Commercial Operations
For many manufacturers, the siloed systems and processes that make up sales and revenue management cause significant revenue loss. But, integrating both processes on a common platform creates a single source of truth centered around your customer data. The results are more productive sellers and maximized revenue. Download The Manufacturer’s Guide to Modernizing Commercial Operations to learn how.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Quantifying Climate Impact Potential for Technologies Disrupting Physical Industries
Eclipse Ventures released the Eclipse Carbon Optimization (ECO) framework, a new tool that assesses the environmental and economic value potentials for emerging industrial technologies. ECO helps investors identify the full promise and impact of technologies by quantifying sustainability and carbon reduction potential alongside economic ROI, what is said to be an industry first.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Freight Forwarders and Brokers Prioritize Technology in 2022
Over the past two years, global supply chain pressures—from the e-commerce boom, worker shortages and geopolitical conflict to the pricing squeeze, carrier capacity crunch and rising customer expectations of a digital experience with more data—have pushed forwarders and brokers to their limits, forcing them to change and refine their strategies, tactics and use of technology in order to survive. As the world inches toward a post-pandemic “normal,” the forwarder and broker community is continuing to adapt, tailoring its practices, processes and technology adoption to better manage future supply chain complexities in its path.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How to Guide Your Supply Chain Through Peak Season in Economic Uncertainty
Economic projections for the second half of 2022 range from somber to grim. As consumer spending continues to trend downward, major retailers are shifting their focus from inventory building to liquidation. Whether you operate a business that surges during peak season or not, your supply chain is invariably impacted as...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Asset Management Strengthens Organizational Resilience
When thinking of core asset management processes, the focus is typically on common day-to-day challenges that make operations more effective and efficient, such as asset performance, safety, environment, budget, customers, suppliers, data and analysis. However, asset management also provides an additional layer of organizational resilience. Your asset strategy and processes are like insurance that “pays out” when you need it the most.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Tech Investment Delivers Companies Crucial Hiring Edge Amid Global Workforce Shortage
With warehouse and transport companies around the world facing dire workforce shortage challenges, it’s clear a fresh approach is needed to attract and retain staff. Employers in the industry must ask themselves how they can empower their current staff to achieve more and how they can appeal to the workers they need to maintain and grow their operation into the future.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Sourcing in a Geo-Political Market
Endless articles and news coverage about supply chain have surfaced over the last 6 months, so what is left to be said about the topic? Actually, a lot. The real issue with the supply chain begins at the source and, sourcing, at most companies, rarely has a seat at the proverbial table. Much like the reporters’ advice to “follow the money,” retailers should not be searching the harbors for their containers, they should be “following the materials.” Digitizing your overall supply chain and pivoting from reactive sourcing management to proactive sourcing management is the key to creating a more resilient brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Last-Mile Logistics Boosting the Growth of Small E-Commerce Businesses
E-commerce companies witnessed an enormous rise in orders during the pandemic because of lockdowns and restrictions with physical stores out of bounds for customers. The stress on faster deliveries and safer handling of products has increased due to high delivery demands. Last-mile delivery is not just a marketing gimmick to attract customers, but a necessity not only for e-commerce giants, but for small e-commerce businesses, as well.
American Eagle's Journey Into Logistics Continues with Nationwide Delivery Network
American Eagle Outfitters first entered into the logistics industry in the fall of 2021 when it purchased Quiet Logistics. The clothing brand saw a need in the market and a way to remain resilient during significant supply chain challenges. Now, the subsidiary named Quiet Platforms launches its Delivery Network that it says will tap a trusted portfolio of carriers and a universal delivery label to eliminate the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing and extensive contract negotiations.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Most Warehouses Will be Fulfillment Centers by 2027
Updated research from Interact Analysis shows that there will be 214,000 warehouses of over 50,000 square feet globally by 2027, up from 163,000 in 2021. And, a total of 50,000 extra warehouses of over 50,000 square feet are projected to be added to the global warehouse stock between 2022-2027. “Whilst...
Comments / 0