McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June 28 Republican Primary...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

District 87 buildings enhancing school safety and security protocols

BLOOMINGTON – Last week, school leaders and resource officers gathered for a two day conference at Normal Community West High School on how mass school violence incidents can be averted. Data was presented by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, with the intention to identify, analyze and...
NORMAL, IL
wjbc.com

Central Illinoisans turning to food pantries for help during record inflation

MACKINAW – With record inflation, central Illinoisans are turning to food pantries for relief, especially in the Village of Mackinaw. According to Tammy Bishop, President of the Mackinaw Community Food Pantry, the turnout is more significant than ever. “The average middle-class citizen are just – they’re struggling. The electric...
MACKINAW, IL
wjbc.com

Death investigation on Bloomington’s west side

BLOOMINGTON – A person was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a parked car on Bloomington’s west side. Bloomington Police were called around 12:45 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Front Street. No other information is being released at this time and BPD detectives are still probing the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wjbc.com

State rests its case in Clifford Brewer murder trial

PONTIAC – The prosecution has rested its case on day four of the Clifford Brewer murder trial in Livingston County. Brewer is accused of murdering Shirley and Christian Brewer, and Norman Walker on Christmas Day in 2019. The prosecution spent Thursday morning calling witnesses that worked with Brewer at...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Volleypalooza: Sand Volleyball Tournament

Volleypalooza is Bloomington-Normal’s first multi-venue sand volleyball tournament and is looking for teams to register now!. Sign up your sand volleyball team before spots fill up by visiting any of the participating locations: CRAFTED, Windjammer, Kegler’s Pub, and Gill St. Sports Bar & Restaurant!. Each venue has selected...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

