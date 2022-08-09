Read full article on original website
GOP, sheriff’s union shoots down Democratic county board candidate
BLOOMINGTON – Voting along party lines, the McLean County Board Thursday night rejected a woman from Normal’s bid to fill a vacant board seat after the head of the sheriff deputies’ union said her “anti-police” views would divide the community. Democrat Krystle Able was the...
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June 28 Republican Primary...
District 87 buildings enhancing school safety and security protocols
BLOOMINGTON – Last week, school leaders and resource officers gathered for a two day conference at Normal Community West High School on how mass school violence incidents can be averted. Data was presented by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, with the intention to identify, analyze and...
Central Illinoisans turning to food pantries for help during record inflation
MACKINAW – With record inflation, central Illinoisans are turning to food pantries for relief, especially in the Village of Mackinaw. According to Tammy Bishop, President of the Mackinaw Community Food Pantry, the turnout is more significant than ever. “The average middle-class citizen are just – they’re struggling. The electric...
McLean County Coroner ID’s Normal woman found deceased in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – A missing and possibly endangered Normal woman has been identified as a person found deceased in a vehicle in Bloomington. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder reports Brittany Mitchell, 46, was pronounced deceased on Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington.
Pork and Pigskins Championship returns to crown best pork chop sandwich in Illinois
BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association and Illinois Pork Producers Association are teaming up again this fall to find the state’s best concession stand pork chop sandwich. It’s called the Pork and Pigskins Championship and last year’s winner was Normal Community High School. The IHSA’s...
Death investigation on Bloomington’s west side
BLOOMINGTON – A person was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a parked car on Bloomington’s west side. Bloomington Police were called around 12:45 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Front Street. No other information is being released at this time and BPD detectives are still probing the...
State rests its case in Clifford Brewer murder trial
PONTIAC – The prosecution has rested its case on day four of the Clifford Brewer murder trial in Livingston County. Brewer is accused of murdering Shirley and Christian Brewer, and Norman Walker on Christmas Day in 2019. The prosecution spent Thursday morning calling witnesses that worked with Brewer at...
Volleypalooza: Sand Volleyball Tournament
Volleypalooza is Bloomington-Normal’s first multi-venue sand volleyball tournament and is looking for teams to register now!. Sign up your sand volleyball team before spots fill up by visiting any of the participating locations: CRAFTED, Windjammer, Kegler’s Pub, and Gill St. Sports Bar & Restaurant!. Each venue has selected...
