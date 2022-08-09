ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mass. State Police offer car seat installations & inspections in Springfield

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are offering car seat installations and inspections for free in Springfield Tuesday.

Certified technicians will be at 600 Liberty Street from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday to provide instruction and guidance on proper installation and use of car seats.

If you can’t make it during those hours, you can call the state police to set up an appointment Monday to Friday between nine in the morning and one in the afternoon.

