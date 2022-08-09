HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO