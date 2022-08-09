Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies days after crash in Oconee County
OAKWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on a motorcycle in Oconee County. Troopers said the crash occurred on Aug. 8 along West Oak Highway. The driver of a pickup truck was trying to turn left from the highway...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person is dead weeks after a crash in Moore. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, July 3, near 7601 Hwy. 221 in Moore. The coroner says the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, died at Spartanburg Regional...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
FOX Carolina
Oak Street closed due to sewer line repair in Tryon
TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Tryon say Oak Street is closed due to a sewer line repair happening on the street. According to officials, Oak Street is closed from the White Oak Manor entrance down to E. Howard Street. They say traffic barricades are in place just past...
FOX Carolina
Emergency officials investigating after train derails in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A train derailed behind a business in Greenville County on Thursday morning. Officials were called to respond to the scene at 1533 Buncombe Road just after 8 a.m. Firefighters said approximately nine cars derailed on the tracks behind International Cotton Depots #1. Three tankers that...
Crash blocks lanes on I-26 in Henderson Co.
A crash has blocked lanes of traffic on Interstate 26 in Henderson County.
FOX Carolina
City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant. According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
WLOS.com
All lanes of I-26E reopen after tractor-trailer crash caused fuel leak
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 26 near Hendersonville reopened Thursday night after an early-morning wreck caused a fuel leak and snarled traffic in the area much of the day. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference...
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
WYFF4.com
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers blocks part of Highway 8 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief Scott Stoller said minor injuries were...
Accident, chemical spill shuts down Clemson Road intersection for hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire crews have cleared a busy intersection following a crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened on Thursday morning. According to a message from the department, the crash happened in the area of Clemson and Longtown roads. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins confirmed a chemical spill was also involved though he said there is no threat to the public.
WYFF4.com
Overnight crash leaves part of Greenville County highway closed
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police say a crash caused a section of Wade Hampton Boulevard to be closed Tuesday morning. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive. Police alerted WYFF News 4 to the crash about 3:40...
Victim in fatal crash identified
The woman who died in a crash in the Upstate last week has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 70 year old, Linda Bobo.
Man dies following crash in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Westminister. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to a head injury according to the coroner. The coroner’s office identified […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
FOX Carolina
Train derails in Greenville County
Firefighters and emergency officials give update after train derailment on Old Buncombe Road. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Switcharoos at the Greenville Convention Center, Really Good, Really Cheap book sale, and the last party of the summer at the Spinning Jenny in Greer. Transitional home for Upstate women. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
WYFF4.com
Upstate hospice nurse speaks out after she offered aid to head-on crash victims
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Traci Phillips said she witnessed thefiery head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers that blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday. The crash was also caught on camera. Phillips said that particular intersection is a part of a route she takes daily, so she knows just how...
FOX Carolina
Thieves steal 7 motorcycles from western NC motocross park
UNION MILLS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after seven motorcycles were stolen from a motocross park last week. Deputies were called to 221 MX Park on U.S. Highway 221 North in the early morning on Aug. 6. Witnesses say they saw two men trying to steal an eighth motorcycle before running from the area.
