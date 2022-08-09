ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies days after crash in Oconee County

OAKWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on a motorcycle in Oconee County. Troopers said the crash occurred on Aug. 8 along West Oak Highway. The driver of a pickup truck was trying to turn left from the highway...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person is dead weeks after a crash in Moore. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, July 3, near 7601 Hwy. 221 in Moore. The coroner says the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, died at Spartanburg Regional...
MOORE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Oak Street closed due to sewer line repair in Tryon

TRYON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Tryon say Oak Street is closed due to a sewer line repair happening on the street. According to officials, Oak Street is closed from the White Oak Manor entrance down to E. Howard Street. They say traffic barricades are in place just past...
TRYON, NC
FOX Carolina

City closes street in Hendersonville for parking construction

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville city officials said 5th Avenue West will be closed to traffic as construction of the parking deck continues. City officials said 5th Avenue between Church Street and Wall Street is scheduled to be closed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. During this time, the crane will be relocated to 5th Avenue and final precast sections will be lifted into place.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant. According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
WESTMINSTER, SC
WYFF4.com

Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers blocks part of Highway 8 in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief Scott Stoller said minor injuries were...
News19 WLTX

Accident, chemical spill shuts down Clemson Road intersection for hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire crews have cleared a busy intersection following a crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened on Thursday morning. According to a message from the department, the crash happened in the area of Clemson and Longtown roads. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins confirmed a chemical spill was also involved though he said there is no threat to the public.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Overnight crash leaves part of Greenville County highway closed

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police say a crash caused a section of Wade Hampton Boulevard to be closed Tuesday morning. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive. Police alerted WYFF News 4 to the crash about 3:40...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies following crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – A man died Thursday following a motorcycle crash in Westminister. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. on Ramsey Creek Road. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to a head injury according to the coroner. The coroner’s office identified […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Train derails in Greenville County

Firefighters and emergency officials give update after train derailment on Old Buncombe Road. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Switcharoos at the Greenville Convention Center, Really Good, Really Cheap book sale, and the last party of the summer at the Spinning Jenny in Greer. Transitional home for Upstate women. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Thieves steal 7 motorcycles from western NC motocross park

UNION MILLS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after seven motorcycles were stolen from a motocross park last week. Deputies were called to 221 MX Park on U.S. Highway 221 North in the early morning on Aug. 6. Witnesses say they saw two men trying to steal an eighth motorcycle before running from the area.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

