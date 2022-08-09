ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

New York Could Have ‘Thousands’ of Undiagnosed Polio Cases, Doctor Warns

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6af0_0hA8g9Vd00
brightstars

A health official has issued a stark warning that there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio in New York. The alarming intervention comes after an announcement last month revealed an unvaccinated man was paralyzed by the virus in Rockland County, prompting urgent calls for vaccination against the potentially lethal illness. “There isn’t just one case of polio if you see a paralytic case. The incidence of paralytic polio is less than 1%,” Rockford County Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel Ruppert told the BBC. “Most cases are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and those symptoms are often missed. So there are hundreds, perhaps even thousands of cases that have occurred in order for us to see a paralytic case.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Discovery of Polio Virus in NYC Sewage Indicates It’s Spreading Locally

City and state health officials made the alarming announcement Friday that the polio virus has been detected in New York City’s sewage, indicating that it has been spreading locally for some time. The country’s first polio case in almost a decade was found in Rockland County, just north of New York City, in late July but wastewater analysis later showed the virus was circulating in the area weeks earlier. “For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said Friday. Officials urged unvaccinated New Yorkers, especially children, to get a polio shot immediately. Most adults were vaccinated against polio as children and don’t need to get another shot, but around 14 percent of kids in New York are believed to be unvaccinated. Read it at Associated Press
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Vaccines
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
Government
State
New York State
County
Rockland County, NY
TheDailyBeast

Salman Rushdie’s Condition ‘Not Good’ After Brazen Stabbing Attack, Agent Says

British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator and unable to speak after a brutal on-stage stabbing attack at a western New York literary event, his agent said late Friday. “The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie wrote in an emailed update. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”The grim prognosis came shortly after a 24-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for the brazen attack. New York State Police have identified Hadi Mater of Fairview, New Jersey, as the suspected assailant in the attack that occurred as...
FAIRVIEW, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Terrorism Agents Called in After NYC Man Found Dead in Chair Among Jars of Chemicals

The discovery of an elderly man found dead in a chair surrounded by schematics and jars of unknown chemicals in a New York City apartment has sparked a full-scale probe, authorities confirmed to NBC New York. Besides the responding New York Police officers, the department’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI are investigating the strange circumstances of the 75-year-old man’s death. The sealed jars were labeled as biohazards, though testing for radiation and toxic chemicals on some of the containers has been negative so far, according to officials. Potentially worrying drawings were also found at the scene. Police initially came to the second-floor apartment to conduct a welfare check around 1 p.m. Wednesday and found the dead man in a chair. It’s not yet clear who the man is or how he died.Read it at NBC New York
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies

Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Polio#Diseases#General Health#Rockford County Health
Daily Voice

Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
MINEOLA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

On Long Island, a supposedly safe Democratic district is still reeling from the 2021 red wave

During the Trump era, Democrats dominated the suburbs, a dynamic which fueled the Party’s 2018 takeover of Congressand allowed Joe Biden to defeat Donald Trump. But those gains evaporated in the 2021 off-year elections. In New York, Democratic incumbents were swept from power on Long Island. Nassau County Democrats fared particularly poorly – then-County Executive Laura Curran lost her reelection bid, and the GOP routed the Democratic nominee for district attorney.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

More New York City parents turning to homeschooling

NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud

A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
BETHEL, CT
beckersasc.com

New York hospital scraps multiple outpatient practices

Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is scaling back on several outpatient services because of low patient volumes, increasing costs and supply shortages, News 12 Westchester reported Aug. 11. The news outlet said it obtained letters to nurses and patients stating Garnet Health's hospital in Wallkill, N.Y., will no longer have an...
WALLKILL, NY
TheDailyBeast

How Dimes Square Became the New York City Neighborhood We Love to Hate

First of all, Dimes Square isn’t a square, it’s a triangle. Technically, the infamous headquarters of a hyper-specific, hyper-online scene of overeducated young tastemakers (Artists? Influencers? Rich kids? Whatever) falls at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Canal on New York’s Lower East Side, but metaphorically, Dimes Square occupies both a number of adjacent city blocks and the minds of New York City media professionals, few of whom have yet grown tired of talking about the place.In the past few weeks alone, the trend pieces and analyses have continued to stack up. On Aug. 9, The New York Times weighed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy