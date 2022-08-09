ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat

By Dan Ladden-Hall
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”

Nikko Roth
3d ago

been on many a cutter and many a commercial fishing boat, fatigue is always a factor on both. my thoughts go out to the, now traumatized, crews of both vessels and to the families of all injured.

M Enduro
3d ago

foggy out there,,dusk,,,dawn. it was a Rapid Response Craft so you know they were moving fast

