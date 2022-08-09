One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — A home in Westmoreland County has significant damage following a fire on Friday afternoon.The blaze was first reported after 12:30 p.m. on South 14th Street in Jeannette. An explosion sent parts of the house flying across the neighborhood.Neighbor Robert Williams was the first to spot trouble at the home."I looked out the window and I could see the fire coming through the glass, you could hear the glass breaking and cracking," Williams said.He ran to the home and found a terrified woman and a collection of animals. There was no one else inside the home."As we were coming out, there was an explosion," Williams said.Firefighters said an oxygen tank detonated, blowing the burning roof off the home. The family lost two cats in the fire and so much more."They won't be living there ever again. The whole upstairs is being torn apart," said Dana Snyder, whose mother lived in the home."They're all going to stay in a hotel tonight," Snyder added. "Then they're going to Youngwood and they'll stay with me."The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One firefighter was injured was battling the two-alarm blaze.
Comments / 0