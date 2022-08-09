ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.

Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m.

One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.

No other injuries have been reported.

The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

