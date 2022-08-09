ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mine-riddled French island becomes unlikely walkers' paradise

By Benjamin MASSOT, Damien MEYER
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIg6A_0hA8fyxs00
Cezembre only opened to visits in 2018 when extensive demining efforts allowed the opening of a marked path /AFP

Every year, thousands of day-trippers make the short boat journey from France's northern coast to the island of Cezembre, marvelling at the spectacular maritime views and flourishing wildlife.

But they better tread carefully and stick to the path, as almost all the island remains perilous due to unexploded munitions from World War II.

Cezembre opened to visits only in 2018, over seven decades after the end of World War II, after extensive demining efforts allowed the opening of a marked path for visitors.

However, the area safe for visitors makes up just three percent of the island, which experts say was the most bombed area of all of World War II in terms of the number of hits per square metre.

"It's magnificent!" enthused Maryse Wilmart, a 60-year-old visitor from the southwestern town of La Rochelle, contemplating the sandy beach with turquoise waters and looking out to the ramparts of the port city of Saint-Malo beyond.

"But when you see all that behind us... Can you even imagine what happened here?" she asked, pointing to the barbed wire and signs warning "Danger! Ground not cleared beyond the fences!"

- 'Like Stalingrad' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkOpq_0hA8fyxs00
In 1942, the occupying Nazi German army seized the strategically important island /AFP

A visitor needs to go back 80 years to understand what happened on this usually uninhabited rocky outcrop.

In 1942, the occupying Nazi German army seized the strategically important island and installed bunkers and artillery pieces.

On August 17, 1944, Saint-Malo was liberated by the Americans but the Nazi commander of Cezembre, leading some 400 men, refused to surrender.

There then followed a devastating bombardment from the air by the Allies.

"It is said that per square metre it sustained the greatest number of bombardments of all the theatres of operation of World War II," said Philippe Delacotte, author of the book "The Secrets of the Island of Cezembre".

"There were between 4,000 and 5,000 bombs dropped", some of which contained napalm, he said.

On September 2, 1944, the white flag was finally raised and some 350 exhausted men surrendered.

"Some survivors claimed it was like Stalingrad," Delacotte said. The island was completely devastated, to the extent that its altitude even dropped because of the bombs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRRiZ_0hA8fyxs00
The path allows visitors to wander between rusty cannons and bunkers, with breathtaking views /AFP

After the war, the island became the property of the French ministry of defence and access was totally closed, with the first demining efforts starting in the 1950s.

It was handed over to a public coastal conservation body, the Conservatoire du Littoral, in 2017.

- 'Recolonised and revegetated' -

The path of about 800 metres (875 yards) lets visitors wander between rusty cannons and bunkers, with breathtaking views towards Cap Frehel and the Pointe de la Varde.

Since the opening of the path, "there has been no accident" even if "there are always people who want to go beyond the authorised section," said Jean-Christophe Renais, a coast guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLLD5_0hA8fyxs00
Underling the importance given to wildlife, the walking trail was partially closed in April to help 'the flight of peregrine falcon chicks' /AFP

Over time, colonies of seabirds have reappeared, including seagulls, cormorants, razorbills and guillemots.

"Biodiversity is doing wonderfully, everything has been recolonised and revegetated, birds have taken back possession of the site," said Gwenal Hervouet, who manages the site for Conservatoire du Littoral.

"It's just a joy."

Because of the focus on restoring wildlife, the trail was partially closed in April "to maximise the chances of success and the flight of peregrine falcon chicks," said local conservation activist Manon Simonneau.

Some walkers say they hope the trail will be lengthened to allow a complete tour of the island, but according to the Conservatoire there is little chance of this -- the cost of further demining would be astronomical, so it is now birds and nature that are the masters of Cezembre.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Walkers#Birds#French#Nazi German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
World War II
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
The Independent

Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode

Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy