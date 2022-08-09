Red Cross giving away free gas for a year to three blood donors

The American Red Cross says they no longer have a shortage of blood across the country, and want to say thank you for donations they received throughout the summer.

Anyone who gives blood throughout the rest of August will be automatically entered for a chance to win free gas for a year, a $6,000 value. Three lucky winners will be chosen at the end of the month.

All August blood or platelet donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

The Red Cross says platelet donors are especially needed now.

You can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Donor App, on their website , or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A number of blood donation opportunities are happening across Western New York for the remainder of the month:

Allegany County:



Friendship

8/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friendship American Legion: 29 Depot Street

Fillmore

8/17/2022: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department: 24 South Genesee Street

Alfred Station

8/29/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Seventh Day Baptist Church: 587 Route 244

Wellsville

8/31/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702: 23 Jefferson Street



Cattaraugus County:



Olean

8/8/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church: 109 South Barry Street 8/13/2022: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Olean Center Mall: 400 N. Union Street

Delevan

8/10/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center: 1006 N Main Street

Allegany

8/18/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 892: 4350 Route 417 West

Ellicottville

8/19/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church: 6360 Route 242 East

Gowanda

8/24/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., American Legion Post 409: 100 Legion Drive

Conewango Valley

8/29/2022: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Conewango Fire Hall: 12447 Northeast Road





Chautauqua County:



Lakewood

8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall: 318 E Fairmount Avenue 8/18/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall: 318 E Fairmount Avenue 8/25/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall: 318 E Fairmount Avenue

Dunkirk

8/15/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., JCC North County Training Center: 10807 Bennett Road

Portland

8/23/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Portland Fire Department: 6481 W Main Road

Sherman

8/24/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Stanley Hose Company: 122 Park Street

Mayville

8/25/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center: 50 West Lake Road

Fredonia

8/30/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., State University of New York Fredonia Williams Center



Erie County:



Amherst

8/10/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall: 730 Alberta Drive 8/17/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall: 730 Alberta Drive 8/24/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall: 730 Alberta Drive 8/25/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Main Transit Fire Department: 6777 Main Street 8/31/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall: 730 Alberta Drive

Hamburg

8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan: 4999 McKinley Parkway 8/16/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., VFW Post 1419: 2985 Lakeview Road 8/31/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library: 102 Buffalo Street

Tonawanda

8/12/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Frontiersman VFW Post 7545: 110 Elgin Street

Williamsville

8/13/2022: 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., St. Gregory the Great Ministry Center: 100 St. Gregory Court

Grand Island

8/16/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Grand Island Knights of Columbus: 1841 Whitehaven Road

Springville

8/17/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Buffalo

8/17/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., WNY Chapter: 786 Delaware Avenue 8/19/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital: 565 Abbott Road 8/22/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rich Products Corporation: 1 Robert Rich Way 8/22/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., William-Emslie Family YMCA: 585 William Street 8/24/2022: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., NYS Department of Transportation: 100 Seneca Street 8/24/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Buffalo & Erie County Public Library: 1 Lafayette Square 8/29/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union 8/30/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Buffalo State College Campbell Student Union: 1300 Elmwood Avenue 8/31/2022: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Seneca One: 1 Seneca Street

West Seneca

8/23/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Union Fire Company: 1845 Union Road

Clarence

8/26/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Clarence Public Library: 3 Town Place

Orchard Park

8/26/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church: 5930 S Abbott Road

Getzville

8/30/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church Father Weber Center: 1700 N French Road

Angola

8/31/2022: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ: 132 N Main Street



Genesee County:



Darien Center

8/9/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Darien Fire Hall: 10537 Alleghany Road

Bergen

8/12/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church: 38 S Lake Avenue

Corfu

8/12/2022: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Indian Falls United Methodist Church: 7908 Alleghany Road

Le Roy

8/18/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., American Legion: 53 West Main Street

Elba

8/25/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elba Fire Hall: 7143 Oak Orchard Road

Batavia

8/30/2022: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., American Legion Batavia: 8960 Alexander Road 8/31/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church: 405 E Main Street





Niagara County:



Lockport

8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated: 33 Ontario St. 8/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated: 33 Ontario St. 8/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated: 33 Ontario St.

Middleport

8/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall: 28 Main St

Niagara Falls

8/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Elks Lodge #346: 7710 Buffalo Avenue 8/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pinnacle Community Services: 1522 Main St. 8/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fashion Outlets - Niagara Falls: 1900 Military Road

North Tonawanda

8/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gratwick Fire House Co. #6: 110 Ward Rd



Orleans County:



Albion

8/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Orleans County 4H Fair: 12690 State Hwy 31 8/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hoag Library- Albion: 134 South Main St

Medina

8/16/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club: 189 N Gravel Rd 8/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Medina United Methodist Church: 11004 West Center Street Ext.



Wyoming County:

