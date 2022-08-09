ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross giving away free gas for a year to three blood donors

By Tom Vielkind, Katie Lane
 3 days ago
The American Red Cross says they no longer have a shortage of blood across the country, and want to say thank you for donations they received throughout the summer.

Anyone who gives blood throughout the rest of August will be automatically entered for a chance to win free gas for a year, a $6,000 value. Three lucky winners will be chosen at the end of the month.

All August blood or platelet donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

The Red Cross says platelet donors are especially needed now.

You can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Donor App, on their website , or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A number of blood donation opportunities are happening across Western New York for the remainder of the month:

Allegany County:

  • Friendship
    • 8/15/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friendship American Legion: 29 Depot Street
  • Fillmore
    • 8/17/2022: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department: 24 South Genesee Street
  • Alfred Station
    • 8/29/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Seventh Day Baptist Church: 587 Route 244
  • Wellsville
    • 8/31/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702: 23 Jefferson Street

Cattaraugus County:

  • Olean
    • 8/8/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church: 109 South Barry Street
    • 8/13/2022: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Olean Center Mall: 400 N. Union Street
  • Delevan
    • 8/10/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center: 1006 N Main Street
  • Allegany
    • 8/18/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 892: 4350 Route 417 West
  • Ellicottville
    • 8/19/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church: 6360 Route 242 East
  • Gowanda
    • 8/24/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., American Legion Post 409: 100 Legion Drive
  • Conewango Valley
    • 8/29/2022: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Conewango Fire Hall: 12447 Northeast Road

Chautauqua County:

  • Lakewood
    • 8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall: 318 E Fairmount Avenue
    • 8/18/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall: 318 E Fairmount Avenue
    • 8/25/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall: 318 E Fairmount Avenue
  • Dunkirk
    • 8/15/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., JCC North County Training Center: 10807 Bennett Road
  • Portland
    • 8/23/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Portland Fire Department: 6481 W Main Road
  • Sherman
    • 8/24/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Stanley Hose Company: 122 Park Street
  • Mayville
    • 8/25/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center: 50 West Lake Road
  • Fredonia
    • 8/30/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., State University of New York Fredonia Williams Center

Erie County:

  • Amherst
    • 8/10/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall: 730 Alberta Drive
    • 8/17/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall: 730 Alberta Drive
    • 8/24/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall: 730 Alberta Drive
    • 8/25/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Main Transit Fire Department: 6777 Main Street
    • 8/31/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Boulevard Mall: 730 Alberta Drive
  • Hamburg
    • 8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan: 4999 McKinley Parkway
    • 8/16/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., VFW Post 1419: 2985 Lakeview Road
    • 8/31/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library: 102 Buffalo Street
  • Tonawanda
    • 8/12/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Frontiersman VFW Post 7545: 110 Elgin Street
  • Williamsville
    • 8/13/2022: 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., St. Gregory the Great Ministry Center: 100 St. Gregory Court
  • Grand Island
    • 8/16/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Grand Island Knights of Columbus: 1841 Whitehaven Road
  • Springville
    • 8/17/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive
  • Buffalo
    • 8/17/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., WNY Chapter: 786 Delaware Avenue
    • 8/19/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital: 565 Abbott Road
    • 8/22/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rich Products Corporation: 1 Robert Rich Way
    • 8/22/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., William-Emslie Family YMCA: 585 William Street
    • 8/24/2022: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., NYS Department of Transportation: 100 Seneca Street
    • 8/24/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Buffalo & Erie County Public Library: 1 Lafayette Square
    • 8/29/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., University at Buffalo North Student Union
    • 8/30/2022: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Buffalo State College Campbell Student Union: 1300 Elmwood Avenue
    • 8/31/2022: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Seneca One: 1 Seneca Street
  • West Seneca
    • 8/23/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Union Fire Company: 1845 Union Road
  • Clarence
    • 8/26/2022: 12:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Clarence Public Library: 3 Town Place
  • Orchard Park
    • 8/26/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church: 5930 S Abbott Road
  • Getzville
    • 8/30/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church Father Weber Center: 1700 N French Road
  • Angola
    • 8/31/2022: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ: 132 N Main Street

Genesee County:

  • Darien Center
    • 8/9/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Darien Fire Hall: 10537 Alleghany Road
  • Bergen
    • 8/12/2022: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church: 38 S Lake Avenue
  • Corfu
    • 8/12/2022: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Indian Falls United Methodist Church: 7908 Alleghany Road
  • Le Roy
    • 8/18/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., American Legion: 53 West Main Street
  • Elba
    • 8/25/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elba Fire Hall: 7143 Oak Orchard Road
  • Batavia
    • 8/30/2022: 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., American Legion Batavia: 8960 Alexander Road
    • 8/31/2022: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church: 405 E Main Street

Niagara County:

  • Lockport
    • 8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated: 33 Ontario St.
    • 8/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated: 33 Ontario St.
    • 8/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated: 33 Ontario St.
  • Middleport
    • 8/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall: 28 Main St
  • Niagara Falls
    • 8/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Elks Lodge #346: 7710 Buffalo Avenue
    • 8/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pinnacle Community Services: 1522 Main St.
    • 8/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fashion Outlets - Niagara Falls: 1900 Military Road
  • North Tonawanda
    • 8/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gratwick Fire House Co. #6: 110 Ward Rd

Orleans County:

  • Albion
    • 8/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Orleans County 4H Fair: 12690 State Hwy 31
    • 8/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hoag Library- Albion: 134 South Main St
  • Medina
    • 8/16/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club: 189 N Gravel Rd
    • 8/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Medina United Methodist Church: 11004 West Center Street Ext.

Wyoming County:

  • Arcade
    • 8/25/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church: 2 E. Main St.
  • Attica
    • 8/10/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Vincent’s: 22 Walnut St, AUDITORIUM
  • Perry
    • 8/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perry Fireman’s Recreation Hall: 121 Lake St

