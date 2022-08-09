The need for assisted living in the U.S. is growing, according to national data, the US will need nearly one million new senior living units by the year 2040. The Bay at Gardenview Assisted Living Center first opened three years ago, and they're fully occupied, with all 20 available rooms full, but the need is growing. More families are looking for openings.

ANTIGO, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO