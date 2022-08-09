Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Portion of Hwy 32 will close Monday
ONEIDA AND FOREST COUNTIES - Expect slowdowns on your morning commute while the Wisconsin DOT replaces a portion of WIS 32. Starting Monday a portion of Wisconsin route 32 between Crandon in Forest County and the Oneida County town of Three Lakes will be closed to traffic. Crews will be shutting down the road at 6:00am for a culvert replacement on Scott Creek.
wxpr.org
New Oneida County Judge, Saildrones on Lake Superior, and free YMCA membership for 6th graders
Governor Evers appoints Mary Roth Burns to Oneida County Court. Straw gun purchase tied to Merrill homicide. USGS deploys saildrones on Lake Superior to help improve fishery population estimates. Merrill Area Public Schools likely to go to referendum this fall. YMCA of the Northwoods rolls out 6th Grade Initiative.
wxpr.org
The train crash of ‘51
Train tracks were laid into the northern Wisconsin wilderness from the 1850s onward and dominated transportation for well over 100 years. Like any mode of conveyance, trains were not without their share of accidents. Although relatively slow moving, trains do not stop easily. No shortage of vehicles or persons came...
wxpr.org
Incumbents Fath, Schneider survive challenges in Northwoods sheriff races
Two incumbent Northwoods sheriffs will hold onto their offices, fending off challenges from within their own departments. Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath was elected to serve a third term. He beat Capt. Gerard Ritter in Tuesday’s Republican primary, winning 52 percent of the vote. No Democrat is running for the job, meaning Fath will keep the office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxpr.org
Minocqua's new electronic voter check-in system saved time and prevented human mistakes Tuesday
Minocqua’s new electronic voter system saw success during Tuesday’s primary election. The town is among the first places in the Northwoods to implement Badger Books – an electronic system to check in voters on election day. Badger Books are like oversized iPads, but they do not connect...
wxpr.org
Assisted living facility expanding in Antigo
The need for assisted living in the U.S. is growing, according to national data, the US will need nearly one million new senior living units by the year 2040. The Bay at Gardenview Assisted Living Center first opened three years ago, and they're fully occupied, with all 20 available rooms full, but the need is growing. More families are looking for openings.
wxpr.org
Leaders of Vilas County criminal justice system seek board approval for first step in creating drug treatment court
Vilas County Circuit Court Judge Martha Milanowski doesn’t have the exact numbers, but knows she sees a lot of cases involving drugs, especially methamphetamine and heroine. “The majority of cases involve drugs,” she said. Milanowski knew it was a prevalent issue in the county before she was appointed...
wxpr.org
Merrill Area Public Schools prepare to try again on referendum
Between April and August, the Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) had to make budget cuts after a referendum failed. Administrators at the school district said dealing with a limited budget has made them have to cut programs, change curriculums and more. "There are some bigger class sizes (and) there are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxpr.org
Governor names new judge for Oneida County
A new judge has been named for Oneida County. Governor Tony Evers announced his appointment of Mary Roth Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court – Branch 1. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Patrick O’Melia’s retirement. Burns will complete a term ending July...
merrillfotonews.com
Cordovas file wrongful death death lawsuit against Lincoln County
Court documents allege son, Owen Cordova, died in a car crash last Sept. swerving to avoid head-on collision with County dump trucks. Jeremy and Carrie Cordova, of Tomahawk, parents of Owen Cordova, a 16-year-old Merrill High School Junior who died on September 30, 2021, in an automobile accident, filed a personal injury and wrongful death lawsuit against Lincoln County, the County’s insurance carrier, and two Highway Department employees on June 21, 2022.
1 dead in Vilas County rollover
A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving...
wxpr.org
Zach Vruwink to leave position as Rhinelander City Administrator
Rhinelander City Administrator Zach Vruwink is leaving his position with the city. The Rhinelander City Council passed a motion to begin searching for his replacement after a closed session at Monday’s meeting. Vruwink will continue to serve as city administrator through mid-October, as the hiring process gets underway. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
wxpr.org
A Minocqua fire, Tuesday’s primary, and a unique Nicolet graduation ceremony
A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a building that housed long-time Minocqua business Copy Cat Printing. Police said no one was injured in the fire. It shut down traffic in the area for several hours Monday morning. Wisconsin’s primary election is quicky approaching. Voters will decide the Republican candidate for governor, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, and the Vilas and Lincoln County sheriffs. Finally, ten students who are incarcerated at McNaughton Correctional Facility graduated with a heavy machinery certification from Nicolet College last week.
7 Best Breweries in Minocqua, WI
Taste your senses today at some of the best Breweries in Minocqua and the Northwoods!. Some things got better today… Within this article, you will discover some of the best breweries & distilleries that you can visit to quench your thirst in Minocqua, Wisconsin.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
WSAW
Man, 36, killed in Vilas County vehicle crash
SAYNER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old man was killed as a result of a traffic crash on Sunday night. The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on County Highway N, west of Eagle Nest Court. That location is east of Sayner in the town of Plum Lake.
wxpr.org
Election results, Rhinelander’s city administrator resigns, and a new youth prison
Tim Michels won Wisconsin’s GOP primary to face Gov. Tony Evers in November. Mandela Barnes won the state’s Democratic Senate primary. And two incumbent Northwoods sheriffs will hold onto their offices, fending off challenges from within their own departments. Then, Rhinelander City Administrator Zach Vruwink announced his resignation Monday. He’s the sixth administrator to leave since 2015. Finally, Gov. Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for a new youth prison.
1 dead in Minocqua boat crash
A Minocqua man died early Saturday after he crashed his boat into a bridge, police said. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, of Minocqua. According to a press release issued by Minocqua Police Officer Michael Czlapinski, emergency crews and officers responded at about 12:49 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting the crash, which happened on Lake Minocqua under the U.S. Hwy. 51 bridge. Kozey was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
wxpr.org
Driver dies in single car crash in Vilas County Sunday night
A driver in Vilas County died in a single car crash Sunday night. It happened around 8:30 on County Highway N in Plum Lake. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says the 36-year-old man was driving east on Highway N when his car went off the road. It rolled down...
Comments / 1