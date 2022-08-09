ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid?

In August of 2021, President Biden a goal to have 50% electric cars in the US by 2030. In mid-July of 2022, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a hearing in the House and. on this goal and the practical problems. What was stunning in his responses is the absolute...
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
The Weather Channel

Closure Of California's Last Nuclear Power Plant Could Be Delayed

The plant is slated to close in 2025. But strain on the power grid has Gov. Gavin Newsom reconsidering that plan. Anti-nuclear activists disagree. California's last operating nuclear power plant is scheduled to shut down by 2025, but concerns over a power grid stressed by heat, wildfires and drought may give it a second chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Greenhouse Gas#Mass Transit#Public Transit#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Assembly#Senate#Ceqa
bloomberglaw.com

Chevron Challenge to EPA Regulation of Oil Platforms Tossed (1)

Chevron USA must pursue its challenge to the EPA’s potential regulation of emissions from its offshore oil platforms near California that are being decommissioned in a different court, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday. The Clean Air Act only allows the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
rigzone.com

457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green

WASHINGTON (AP) — After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push. Friday’s anticipated action comes 34 years after a top scientist grabbed headlines warning Congress about the dangers of global warming. In the decades since, there have been 308 weather disasters that have each cost the nation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

After 'historic' US climate bill, scientists urge global action

Scientists on Monday welcomed the passing of US President Joe Biden's "historic" climate bill while calling for other major emitters—namely the European Union—to follow suit and implement ambitious plans to slash emissions. The bill, which would see an unprecedented $370 billion invested in cutting US emissions 40 percent...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Cheaper, Changing And Crucial: The Rise Of Solar Power

Generating power from sunlight bouncing off the ground, working at night, even helping to grow strawberries: solar panel technology is evolving fast as costs plummet for a key segment of the world's energy transition. The International Energy Agency says solar will have to scale up significantly this decade to meet...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Latest Union Of Concerned Scientists Report: EVs Really Are Cleaner

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
J.R. Heimbigner

Tax benefits from going solar could save you thousands

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Want to save or earn thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Washington state. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy