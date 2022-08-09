Read full article on original website
Related
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
California governor proposes multi-billion-dollar plan to address climate change
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks exclusively with CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy about his plan to spend tens of billions of dollars of the state's surplus to battle climate change.
What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid?
In August of 2021, President Biden a goal to have 50% electric cars in the US by 2030. In mid-July of 2022, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a hearing in the House and. on this goal and the practical problems. What was stunning in his responses is the absolute...
Inflation Reduction Act’s Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar Panels, Electric Vehicles
With the Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act -- legislation focused around climate, taxes, and health care -- on Aug. 7, the federal government appears poised to make inroads on environmental...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California governor proposes $1.4 billion loan to keep nuclear plant open
Aug 12 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to give PG&E Corp (PCG.N) a $1.4 billion government loan to extend the life of a nuclear power plant it runs by as much as a decade as the state seeks to shore up electric reliability while moving away from fossil fuels, his office said on Friday.
The Weather Channel
Closure Of California's Last Nuclear Power Plant Could Be Delayed
The plant is slated to close in 2025. But strain on the power grid has Gov. Gavin Newsom reconsidering that plan. Anti-nuclear activists disagree. California's last operating nuclear power plant is scheduled to shut down by 2025, but concerns over a power grid stressed by heat, wildfires and drought may give it a second chance.
Congress passed the biggest climate package in US history. For you, it means cheap energy, clean air, and jobs.
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
Idaho top court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Idaho's top court on Friday refused to stop a Republican-backed state law criminalizing nearly all abortions from taking effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that had recognized a constitutional right to the procedure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
The new climate bill abandoned the type of electric vehicle that can make the biggest difference
The Senate’s passing of the Inflation Reduction Act should be applauded as a major step toward protecting our planet. However, it is important to note that while this agreement offers big incentives for electric cars, it also abandoned on the side of the road a critically important class of electric vehicle: electric bicycles.
AOL Corp
Climate change: We should rethink the best tools for energy transition, new paper argues
For years, economists championed carbon pricing as the most economically efficient way to transition the energy sector to net zero — but that may no longer be the case. According to a new NBER working paper, carbon pricing policies such as carbon taxes and cap-and-trade programs may not be better than other options.
bloomberglaw.com
Chevron Challenge to EPA Regulation of Oil Platforms Tossed (1)
Chevron USA must pursue its challenge to the EPA’s potential regulation of emissions from its offshore oil platforms near California that are being decommissioned in a different court, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday. The Clean Air Act only allows the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to...
'Easter eggs' in climate bill delight oil and gas industry
"If you squint hard enough, you can see this being a bipartisan compromise," one lobbyist said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newsom announces Jared Blumenfeld will no longer serve as head of California EPA
Jared Blumenfeld, California’s top environmental regulator and a key climate adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom, will leave the administration at the end of the month, Newsom announced Friday. Newsom, a Democrat, appointed Blumenfeld as secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency on his first day in office in 2019....
Analysis-U.S. renewables investors see Senate bill sparking gold rush
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - For the first time, investors seeking to pour cash into U.S. clean energy projects can count on at least a decade of generous federal subsidies, offering them long-sought confidence in the staying power of the world’s third biggest renewables market.
rigzone.com
457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power
The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green
WASHINGTON (AP) — After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push. Friday’s anticipated action comes 34 years after a top scientist grabbed headlines warning Congress about the dangers of global warming. In the decades since, there have been 308 weather disasters that have each cost the nation...
Phys.org
After 'historic' US climate bill, scientists urge global action
Scientists on Monday welcomed the passing of US President Joe Biden's "historic" climate bill while calling for other major emitters—namely the European Union—to follow suit and implement ambitious plans to slash emissions. The bill, which would see an unprecedented $370 billion invested in cutting US emissions 40 percent...
International Business Times
Cheaper, Changing And Crucial: The Rise Of Solar Power
Generating power from sunlight bouncing off the ground, working at night, even helping to grow strawberries: solar panel technology is evolving fast as costs plummet for a key segment of the world's energy transition. The International Energy Agency says solar will have to scale up significantly this decade to meet...
insideevs.com
Latest Union Of Concerned Scientists Report: EVs Really Are Cleaner
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS・
Tax benefits from going solar could save you thousands
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Want to save or earn thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Washington state. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Comments / 0