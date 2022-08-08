Read full article on original website
Ada Ann Beck
Ada Ann Beck, 95, of Junction City, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the family farm surrounded by loved ones. A funeral service will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Lyona United Methodist Church with Pastor Kris Brinlee officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to Lyona United Methodist Church or to the Junction City Animal Shelter.
Sherry M. Bergmeier
Sherry M. Bergmeier, age 80, died August 7, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born to Rudy and Marjorie (Cherry) Oard on January 5, 1942, in Clay Center, Kansas. Sherry lived in the Longford, KS area and attended Walker School until the 4th grade. Her family moved east of Wakefield where she attended Bala School until the 8th grade, and then went on to graduate from Wakefield High School. She worked part time as an office assistant for Kirby Insurance and full time at Upland Insurance. Sherry enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s ballgames, gardening, fishing, and sewing. She was a former member of the Wakefield United Methodist Church. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cindy Lou; son-in-law, Carl Rosenberry; nephew, Jeff Oard; and sister-in-law, Linda Oard.
Frances L. “Francie” Young
Frances L. “Francie” Young, 67, of Clay Center died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Stormont-Vail Regional Health Center in Topeka. She was born March 2, 1955 in Weatherford, Okalhoma, the daughter of Vernon and Lillian (Brown) Stutz. Francie grew up in Hydro, Oklahoma before her family moved...
Norma Ellen Adams
Norma Ellen Adams, 91, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. Norma was born in Pleasanton, KS on March 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Leonard Elmer and Ruth Hazel (Harris) Jones. She was the widow of Albert Adams. They were married on July 30, 1949, In Pleasanton. Norma attended school and graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1949. She and Albert were very active members of the Grace Baptist Church in Manhattan. She enjoyed being a Sunday School class teacher, and President of the Ladies Fellowship, she worked in the food pantry, was a member of the Mission Committee, and was a member of the Deacon and Deaconess Board of the church.
Naida Jane Sanders
Naida Jane (Bell) Sanders passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Chapman Valley Manor, where she had been a resident for the last four years. Naida was born in Osborne, KS on September 12, 1927, the daughter of Ruby and Alice Bell. She is survived by her daughters, Randee (Steve) Werts of Prairie Village, KS and Sandra Sanders of Kansas City, MO; and also her nieces Susan (John) Moyer and Peggy (Mark) Roser of Junction City, Sherry Boyer of Topeka, KS, and Linda Filby-Fisher of Overland Park, KS. She was preceded in death by her beloved sisters and nephew: Nila Irene Filby in 2013, Norma Jean Horner in 2022, and Jeffrey Barton Filby in 2009.
Nannie Theresa (Henkins) Baker
Nannie Theresa (Henkins) Baker, age 81, of Manhattan, died August 9, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Assisted Living. She was born March 24, 1941, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Willard and Phyllis (Guinn) Henkins. She attended high school in Emmetsburg. In 1959, she moved to Kansas to help out a relative with her children when she met her future husband on the bus ride.
Monty Wayne Rhine
Monty Wayne Rhine, 56 , of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday (August 10, 2022) at his home in Wamego. Born November 12, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri, Monty was the son of John and Dorothy LeRew Rhine. He married Angie Meritt on May 20, 1989 in Cuba, Kansas. She survives.
Cathy J. Cooper
With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our beautiful Mother,. Cathy J. Cooper 63, of Lincoln Kansas (formally Abilene). Mom left this earth peacefully, on August the 5th, 2022 with both of her sons by her side. Cathy was born in Abilene, Kansas on January 25, 1959, to Marvin...
Lois Jean (Yarrow) Hamilton
Lois Jean (Yarrow) Hamilton, of Clay Center, passed away August 9, 2022 at the age of 97 after a long battle with dementia. Lois Jean was born April 9, 1925 the daughter of Wright and Martha Yarrow. She attended Mt. Vernon grade school and later graduated from Clay Center High...
Jerry Samuel Weis
Jerry Samuel Weis, PhD., 86, passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice House on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was surrounded by family, including beloved grandchildren, who were his heart and soul. An avid storyteller, profound listener and example of a life well lived, his family would like this to be...
Gloria Mary Bragga Hunt
Gloria Mary Bragga Hunt, age 96 of Manhattan Kansas passed away August 10, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1926 in Sunnyvale California in Santa Clara County. The daughter of Joseph Veverous Bragga and Phoebe Rose Bragga Rodgers. Her parents came to Sausalito California in 1921 from Massachusetts to manage the El Monte Hotel. Gloria was proud of her Portuguese heritage and enjoyed learning and speaking the language as a child with her grandparents and then again later in life.
Evans (Irwin) Phillips
Evans (Irwin) Phillips, 80, of Manhattan, KS, formerly of Queens, New York, passed away at 1420 Military time , Friday, August 5th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. He was the husband of Pearl Cynthia (Mills) Phillips. July 21, 1998, Brooklyn, NY. Evans was born in Arouca, Trinidad on June...
