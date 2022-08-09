ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
The Weather Channel

Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More

While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
TODAY.com

How soon could Pfizer’s Lyme disease vaccine be available?

Pfizer announced that it has entered late-stage clinical trials to test a new vaccine protecting against the tick-borne illness Lyme disease. NBC News medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss the potential breakthrough and how soon it could be available.Aug. 9, 2022.
Medical Daily

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
Medical Daily

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatments May Improve Covid Vaccine Response

Certain treatments used for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) may boost the immune response provided by COVID-19 vaccines. A blanket term of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, IBD is characterized by chronic inflammation in the digestive tract and is usually treated with medications, like anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) medicines, to manage the symptoms.
TheStreet

Pfizer Stock Slumps Amid Litigation Concerns Linked to Zantac Heartburn Drug

Pfizer (PFE) shares slumped lower Thursday amid investor concern over potential litigation linked to the popular, but now-discontinued, heartburn treatment known as Zantac. A Deutsche Bank note, published Thursday, suggested that companies which marketed Zantac could be liable for damages if pending cases conclude that it was sold to consumers despite its now-documented links to cancer.
contagionlive.com

New CDC Guidelines Reduce Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

Asymptomatic individuals in low-risk settings do not have to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, CDC says. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated COVID-19 guidelines. The biggest changes came from the health agency significantly reducing quarantine recommendations after COVID-19 exposure. Now, the CDC says, individuals are...
scitechdaily.com

Polio in New York – An Infectious Disease Doctor Explains

On July 21, 2022, New York state health officials announced the first case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. The U.S. resident, who is suffering from muscle weakness and paralysis had not been vaccinated. Before safe and effective vaccines were invented in the mid-20th century, polio was a common...
Medical Daily

Scientists Develop New Omicron-Targeting Vaccine

A team of scientists from Yale recently developed a new COVID vaccine that offers superior immune protection against omicron variants. Dubbed Omnivax, the new vaccine reportedly increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, when compared with the standard mRNA vaccines.
Medical Daily

Medical Daily

