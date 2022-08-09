ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia adds ‘The Boogeyman’ in Tovani Mizell to its 2024 recruiting class

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6aTN_0hA8e1NP00
Sanford Stadium (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

Georgia has added “The Boogeyman” to its 2024 recruiting class. Maryland RB Tovani Mizell has been timed at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

He’s running that fast and he’s already over 200 pounds with two more seasons of varsity football to go. No wonder he picked up that “The Boogeyman” nickname.

Now all of a sudden, the offensive playmakers that have already chosen Georgia for that cycle now already look downright scary.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Grayson, Georgia's No. 1 team is ready to get going

DULUTH, GEORGIA – Given the level of success the Grayson football program has been accustomed to for more than a decade, last year's four-loss campaign might seem, on the surface, to have been a down season. Of course, the fact the Rams still won 10 games and made the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals ...
GRAYSON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Boogeyman#American Football#College Football#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard

A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

What is rush? A quick explanation of UGA sorority recruitment

Whether you decide to go Greek or not at the University of Georgia, you will almost undoubtedly feel the influence of Greek life both on and off campus. One of the biggest events in Greek life is the annual Panhellenic fall recruitment. Panhellenic Council is one of four Greek life...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Piedmont Athens Regional ranks high in patient satisfaction survey

Piedmont Home Health has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year. The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge home health...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UNG schedules Starlight Celebration

The Starlight Celebration and fireworks event on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus is set for Saturday, Aug. 27. “Starlight is a UNG tradition that connects our campus with the community in a meaningful way each year, and I look forward to celebrating the start of the academic year with our students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members,” UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

UNG gets a new master’s degree program

There will be a new master’s degree program at the University of North Georgia: UNG says a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall of next year. The University of North Georgia will launch a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall 2023 through the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, pending Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approval.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Army identifies Rangers killed in NE Ga mountains

The Army has identified to the two soldiers killed during Ranger training exercises on Yohan Mountain in White County: Evan Fitzgibbon was a second lieutenant; George Taber was a staff sergeant. They were killed and three others were injured when a Tuesday afternoon thunderstorm toppled trees on the mountain near Dahlonega.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy