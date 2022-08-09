ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street.

One man was shot and killed.

A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured.

CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes.

No arrests have been made.

