Commonwealth Games 2022: Birmingham’s best pictures

 3 days ago
After almost two weeks in Birmingham covering all aspects of the Commonwealth Games, here are some of my favourite snaps. They include a lone marathon runner making her way past murals of the Peaky Blinders TV characters, the scene at Smithfields where beach volleyball was played at sunset, an epic win for England’s women’s hockey team, Adam Peaty’s crazed reaction in the pool 24 hours after suffering his first defeat in years, twisting divers, jubilating Ugandans, knackered heptathletes and the sting of being punched square in the face.

Mokulubete Makatisi of Lesotho is ignored by pedestrians as she runs past Peaky Blinders artwork near New Street station.
Mitchell Larkin of Australia competes in the men’s 200m backstroke final.
A multiple exposure showing Hamish Carter of Scotland on the high bar during the men’s team gymnastics competition.
L: Sarah-Jane Perry lifts up her teammate Alison Waters as the English pair celebrate winning their women’s doubles semi-final over Malaysia in the squash competition. R: Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala wins the men’s 100m final.
Yew En Koen Pang of Singapore eyes the ball during the men’s team table tennis final.
Adam Peaty of England celebrates winning the men’s 50m breaststroke final, a day after losing his long-held record of being unbeaten in the pool.
The Raging Bull during the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
Eilish McColgan of Scotland trails the Kenyans Irene Cheptai and Sheila Kiprotich in the women’s 10,000m final.
L: England fans celebrate a boundary during an easy victory over New Zealand in the women’s T20 cricket. R: Ethan Vernon of England prepares for a time trial on the cycling track.
Barry McClements of Northern Ireland lines up for the start of the men’s 100m butterfly S10 category.
England’s divers Jordan Houlden and Yasmin Harper compete in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard final.
Amos Serem of Kenya leaps over the water jump during the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final.
Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda celebrates after winning the men’s 5000m final.
L: Joe Fraser of England performs on the rings in the men’s team gymnastics competition. R: Fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Harry Coppell of England fails to clear the bar but goes on to win the bronze medal in the men’s pole vault during an evening athletics session.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of England celebrates gold in the women’s heptathlon after the final 800m event.
Spectators watch Felix Neely of the Bahamas take the final bend near to Bank’s Brewery before he finished 54th and last in the men’s individual time trial cycling race.
Natasha Maya of Malawi gets hit in the face as she loses her round of 16 match against Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana in the women’s featherweight boxing.
L: Tess Howard of England celebrates scoring England’s second goal with teammate Holly Hunt during the women’s hockey final between England and Australia. R: A packed crowd watches the women’s beach volleyball final between Canada and Australia at Smithfields.
Spectators at a local sailing club watch the competitors in the swim leg of the men’s triathlon.
Suzanna Shahbazian of Canada competing with the ball during the individual all-round competition of the rhythmic gymnastics.
Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom of Malaysia competes in the track cycling men’s 1000m time trial where he finished 14th.
Maddie Hinch of England saves a penalty from Hope Ralph of New Zealand in the penalty shootout of their women’s hockey semi-final match.
L: Maya Laylor of Canada composes herself in the doorway to the stage just before coming out to win the women’s 76kg weightlifting. R: Eilish McColgan of Scotland celebrates victory in the women’s 10,000m final with her mother Liz McColgan.
Alex Yee of Team England stands on the podium with his medal and mascot after winning gold in the men’s individual sprint triathlon final.

