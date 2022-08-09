Effective: 2022-08-12 17:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Northeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST Friday. * At 514 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckeye, Tonopah, Gladden, Wenden, Salome, Harcuvar, Aguila, Vicksburg Junction, Vicksburg, Wintersburg, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Brenda and Kofa Wildlife Refuge. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 38 and 47. US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 102...and between mile markers 32 and 38. AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 105...and between mile markers 32 and 35. This includes the following streams and drainages Winters Wash, Dead Horse Wash, Beer Bottle Wash, Loudermilk Wash, Bullard Wash, Cave Creek, Copper Wash, Hoodoo Wash, Cunningham Wash, Gila River, Cementosa Wash, Calcite Wash, Wagner Wash, Yellow Medicine Wash, Centennial Wash, Columbus Wash, Fourmile Wash, Delaney Wash, Date Creek, Quail Wash, Dickey Wash, Red Cloud Wash, Apache Wash, Powerline Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Deadman Wash, Tiger Wash, Browns Canyon Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Sols Wash, Flying E Wash, Cemetery Wash, Mill Wash, Grass Wash, Hartman Wash, Old Camp Wash, Red Raven Wash, Star Wash, Salome Wash, Bouse Wash, French Creek, Daggs Wash, Fourth of July Wash, Jimmie Wash, Hassayampa River, Woodchopper Wash, Coyote Wash and Alamo Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 20 MINUTES AGO