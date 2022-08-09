Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 545 PM MST At 450 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wenden to 14 miles south of Aguila to Morristown. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Alamo Lake, Salome, Alamo State Park, Aguila, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Morristown, Vicksburg, Gladden and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 37 and 92. US Highway 60 between mile markers 37 and 124. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 34 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dust Advisory issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for East central La Paz County in west central Arizona Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 442 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Estrella Mountain Ranch to near Palo Verde to 10 miles southwest of White Tank Mountain Park, moving west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 64 and 115. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 136 and 154. Locations impacted include Goodyear, Buckeye, Tonopah, Palo Verde, Painted Rock Dam, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Sundad, Wintersburg, Hassayampa and Arlington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 17:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Northeastern La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST Friday. * At 514 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Buckeye, Tonopah, Gladden, Wenden, Salome, Harcuvar, Aguila, Vicksburg Junction, Vicksburg, Wintersburg, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Brenda and Kofa Wildlife Refuge. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 38 and 47. US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 102...and between mile markers 32 and 38. AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 105...and between mile markers 32 and 35. This includes the following streams and drainages Winters Wash, Dead Horse Wash, Beer Bottle Wash, Loudermilk Wash, Bullard Wash, Cave Creek, Copper Wash, Hoodoo Wash, Cunningham Wash, Gila River, Cementosa Wash, Calcite Wash, Wagner Wash, Yellow Medicine Wash, Centennial Wash, Columbus Wash, Fourmile Wash, Delaney Wash, Date Creek, Quail Wash, Dickey Wash, Red Cloud Wash, Apache Wash, Powerline Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Deadman Wash, Tiger Wash, Browns Canyon Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Sols Wash, Flying E Wash, Cemetery Wash, Mill Wash, Grass Wash, Hartman Wash, Old Camp Wash, Red Raven Wash, Star Wash, Salome Wash, Bouse Wash, French Creek, Daggs Wash, Fourth of July Wash, Jimmie Wash, Hassayampa River, Woodchopper Wash, Coyote Wash and Alamo Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 17:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central La Paz County in west central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 502 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gladden, or 31 miles southeast of Alamo Lake, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wenden, Gladden and Salome. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 58 and 81. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 17:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR EASTERN LA PAZ AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Tonopah, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern La Paz and Maricopa Counties. This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 71 and 92. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 18:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 659 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, or 8 miles east of Catalina, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills and Biosphere 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN PIMA COUNTY Flood waters have receded, though flow continues in the Sabino Creek. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
