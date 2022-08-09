‘First Black Disney princess,’ Bloomfield native Anika Noni Rose celebrated in exhibit at Hartford Amistad Center

The Amistad Center for Art & Culture is honoring Bloomfield native Anika Noni Rose with an exhibit that celebrates the actress, singer and dancer for her work and her contributions to African American culture.

The exhibition includes Rose’s personal memorabilia from her roles and achievements from childhood to the present day, such as art, awards, signed movie posters and costumes, according to the center.

Most famously known as the “first Black Disney princess,” for her voice-acting as Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog,” Rose was named a “Disney Legend” in 2011.

She began her career on Broadway and has performed in numerous shows, winning a Tony Award for her role in the 2004 show “Caroline, or Change.” She has appeared in many television series and films, including “Dreamgirls,” “Half of a Yellow Sun” and “For Colored Girls.”

Kimberly Kersey, executive director of The Amistad Center, said the exhibit came together through personal friends of the Rose family.

“We were able to connect with her and gauge her interest. Of course, she was very interested to be a part of this and have her things displayed in this fashion,” Kersey said. “That was really the inspiration. We are a center that primarily focuses on African American art, but we also like to celebrate the cultural piece when we can. … Celebrating someone like Anika Noni Rose, who’s really a local legend, just felt like a natural fit.”

The exhibit also was made possible through grants and private donations from The Hartford, Travelers, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and others, according to the center.

Francine Austin, community liaison and marketing director for the Rose exhibit, recently brought her “Inspiring Young Roses” girls’ group to view the exhibit.

Some of the girls said the exhibit inspired them.

“It’s really inspiring to see [Noni Rose] get so big, because it makes things feel more real,” Rocky Hill High sophomore Rosen Thomas said. “I can do this, if I really put my mind to it. It’s really inspiring.”

Windsor High sophomore Mackenzie Swayze said Rose showed her what’s possible.

“I really love the fact that I saw how such a powerful Black woman can come from such a small town. … of Bloomfield, even went to Bloomfield High School. It’s very inspiring, because it really shows me that I can be a big person and I can make a big impact on people when I get older,” Swayze said.

Freshman Destiny Powell agreed. “Seeing such a powerful woman in such a small state, that nobody really knows about getting so big in her life. … It’s very inspiring to see and makes me feel like I can do anything I want. I can go anywhere I want. I can do multiple things at a time without having a limit to it,” Destiny said.

The Anika Noni Rose exhibit, at the Amistad Center for Art & Culture in the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, will be open through Sept. 18. The Wadsworth, at 600 Main St. in Hartford, is open on Thursday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. amistadcenter.org .