Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions
The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
Signs Romania is readying to defend Moldova against Russia
The apparent Ukrainian strike against the Saky military base in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday may have brought the war a little closer to Moldova — and the Romanian border. Early this week, a convoy of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System artillery vehicles was observed in Focsani, Romania — approximately...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
Trump pushes back on Mar-a-Lago raid evidence, claims documents were ‘declassified’
Former President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified information from his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, claiming he had “declassified” everything before leaving office. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump wrote...
America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan
“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
Ukraine, Russia blame each other for nuclear plant shelling
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war.
Russia threatens to sabotage European nuclear power plants
A prominent Russian official and longtime lieutenant to Russian President Vladimir Putin implied that Moscow could authorize the sabotage of European nuclear power plants. “What can one say,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Putin’s Security Council, wrote Friday. “Don’t forget that there are nuclear sites in the European Union, too. And incidents are possible there as well.”
FBI found several classified documents in Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: Report
FBI agents found several classified documents during their search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, with some documents being considered the highest level of classification, according to reports. Investigators discovered "boxes everywhere" in at least two areas of Trump's home, including his personal office and in a storage room...
Trump being investigated for Espionage Act violation, unsealed FBI warrant shows
Former President Donald Trump is being investigated for a potential Espionage Act violation and possible obstruction of justice, according to the unsealed warrant for the unprecedented FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. The search warrant unsealed Friday afternoon cited 18 U.S. Code 793 (part of the Espionage Act) related to...
'Inflation Reduction Act' should be renamed Economic Freedom Reduction Act
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Democrats' new spending bill will reduce America's economic freedom.]. On Sunday, all 50 Senate Democrats voted in lockstep to push through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act , the Biden administration’s big government tax-and-spending bill that will unambiguously undermine America’s economic freedom.
House Intel GOP wants FBI to hand over details on any Mar-a-Lago informant
The Justice Department and FBI must provide details on the alleged national security basis for the raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and hand over information on possible informants, the leader of House Intelligence Committee Republicans charged Friday. Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) has spent the week pushing FBI Director Christopher...
Trump says he will not oppose release of Mar-a-Lago search warrant documents
Former President Donald Trump said he will not oppose the release of documents regarding the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday. "Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years," he said on Truth Social late Thursday night.
DOJ sought documents from Mar-a-Lago labeled 'special access,' more classified than 'top secret': Report
The documents sought by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate this week included material designated "special access," a label reserved for information even more classified than “top secret,” according to reports. The classified information that Justice Department officials believe Trump took with him to his...
Elaine Chao and other Trump Cabinet members cooperate with Jan. 6 committee: Report
A mounting number of former Trump administration Cabinet members are reportedly cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee, including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who recently participated in an interview with the panel. In addition to Chao, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien have been...
