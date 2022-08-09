ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Signs Romania is readying to defend Moldova against Russia

The apparent Ukrainian strike against the Saky military base in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday may have brought the war a little closer to Moldova — and the Romanian border. Early this week, a convoy of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System artillery vehicles was observed in Focsani, Romania — approximately...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Rogozin
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Station#Iranian#Russian#Reuters#The Iranian Space Agency
Washington Examiner

Trump pushes back on Mar-a-Lago raid evidence, claims documents were ‘declassified’

Former President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified information from his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, claiming he had “declassified” everything before leaving office. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump wrote...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Russia threatens to sabotage European nuclear power plants

A prominent Russian official and longtime lieutenant to Russian President Vladimir Putin implied that Moscow could authorize the sabotage of European nuclear power plants. “What can one say,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Putin’s Security Council, wrote Friday. “Don’t forget that there are nuclear sites in the European Union, too. And incidents are possible there as well.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

FBI found several classified documents in Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: Report

FBI agents found several classified documents during their search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, with some documents being considered the highest level of classification, according to reports. Investigators discovered "boxes everywhere" in at least two areas of Trump's home, including his personal office and in a storage room...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump being investigated for Espionage Act violation, unsealed FBI warrant shows

Former President Donald Trump is being investigated for a potential Espionage Act violation and possible obstruction of justice, according to the unsealed warrant for the unprecedented FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home. The search warrant unsealed Friday afternoon cited 18 U.S. Code 793 (part of the Espionage Act) related to...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

'Inflation Reduction Act' should be renamed Economic Freedom Reduction Act

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Democrats' new spending bill will reduce America's economic freedom.]. On Sunday, all 50 Senate Democrats voted in lockstep to push through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act , the Biden administration’s big government tax-and-spending bill that will unambiguously undermine America’s economic freedom.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

House Intel GOP wants FBI to hand over details on any Mar-a-Lago informant

The Justice Department and FBI must provide details on the alleged national security basis for the raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and hand over information on possible informants, the leader of House Intelligence Committee Republicans charged Friday. Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) has spent the week pushing FBI Director Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump says he will not oppose release of Mar-a-Lago search warrant documents

Former President Donald Trump said he will not oppose the release of documents regarding the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday. "Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years," he said on Truth Social late Thursday night.
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

DOJ sought documents from Mar-a-Lago labeled 'special access,' more classified than 'top secret': Report

The documents sought by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate this week included material designated "special access," a label reserved for information even more classified than “top secret,” according to reports. The classified information that Justice Department officials believe Trump took with him to his...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Elaine Chao and other Trump Cabinet members cooperate with Jan. 6 committee: Report

A mounting number of former Trump administration Cabinet members are reportedly cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee, including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who recently participated in an interview with the panel. In addition to Chao, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien have been...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy