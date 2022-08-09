Former President Donald Trump said he will not oppose the release of documents regarding the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday. "Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years," he said on Truth Social late Thursday night.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO