Rice kugel, popular in Lithuania and parts of Poland, converges beautifully with rice puddings of the American South. In his latest book, Koshersoul, Michael W. Twitty explores and celebrates similarities between the people and foods of the Jewish and African diasporas. This apple butter rice kugel, glistening with honey, is adapted from a peach version that appears in the book. Use freshly cooked and cooled rice, or leftovers from last night’s dinner. If you don’t like raisins in your rice pudding or kugel, use chopped dried apricots instead, or skip them altogether. The kugel is best eaten warm when it’s still faintly custardy in the center.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO