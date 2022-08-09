ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

This is how professional chefs make cheesecake

If you want to celebrate National Cheesecake Day in style, do as the professionals do with one of these recipes from London chophouse Blacklock (as pro at cheesecakes as they are at grilled meat, apparently); Kudu Collective, the family-run South African-inspired restaurants in Peckham; and the Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.White chocolate cheesecakeBy: BlacklockMakes: Enough for 10Ingredients:100g creme fraiche275g Philadelphia cream cheese500ml double cream260g white chocolate buttons250g McVities digestive biscuits150g unsalted butterWhite chocolate bar, grated into large curlsMethod:1. In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheeses together until soft. In a second mixing bowl, semi whip the double cream and then...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Apple and Honey Rice Kugel

Rice kugel, popular in Lithuania and parts of Poland, converges beautifully with rice puddings of the American South. In his latest book, Koshersoul, Michael W. Twitty explores and celebrates similarities between the people and foods of the Jewish and African diasporas. This apple butter rice kugel, glistening with honey, is adapted from a peach version that appears in the book. Use freshly cooked and cooled rice, or leftovers from last night’s dinner. If you don’t like raisins in your rice pudding or kugel, use chopped dried apricots instead, or skip them altogether. The kugel is best eaten warm when it’s still faintly custardy in the center.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy