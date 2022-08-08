ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Pairs Her Go-To Flats with an Oversized Dress Shirt

If anyone knows how to keep a chic, edited wardrobe, it's Katie Holmes. The Coda star stepped out once again in New York City wearing her favorite flats of the season—a cornflower blue pair by Yuni Buffa—this time paired with casual baggy jeans and an oversized shirt. The high-waisted, light-washed jeans featured pressed creases in the front, and the button-up was light pink with gray stripes.
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Rock Cute Dresses At Her Bridal Shower: ‘Built In Best Friends’

Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana Giudice, 13, proudly posed with their mom, Teresa Giudice, 50, at the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s bridal shower in Asbury Park, NJ last weekend, and each girl, who Teresa calls her “built in best friends”, matched in blue. As you can see in the photo below, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana wore mini dresses in different shades of blue, while Gia wore a longer dress that appeared white with a blue floral design on it.
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Stunned in Pink Satin Bridesmaids Dresses at Her Wedding

Fellow ‘Wives Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were also included in the RHONJ cast member's wedding party. Teresa Giudice’s daughters made for gorgeous bridesmaids at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters stunned in pink satin dresses while standing alongside their mom at her lavish nuptials, which took place in New Jersey on Saturday, August 6.
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Glows in a White Lace Corset Dress at Her Bridal Shower

The RHONJ cast member dazzled in a flirty strapless minidress while feting her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice showed off her glamorous sense of style while celebrating her upcoming wedding with family and friends. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member dazzled in a white lace dress at her recent bridal shower.
Elle

Meghan Markle Perfectly Styled Navy Shorts and a Black Jumpsuit During Her Day in NYC

Meghan Markle started her day in an all-black ensemble at the United Nations, but she didn't end her New York City trip with just one outfit. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing two additional looks by paparazzi during her time in the Big Apple. Meghan showed exactly how to style shorts for a business lunch when she was snapped with feminist and friend Gloria Steinem in a white blouse, belted navy shorts, and tan heels. Meghan carried a tan clutch with her look, too.
Elle

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress

On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022

Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
OK! Magazine

Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Abs As She Struts Through NYC In Casual Couture — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Julianne Hough ate her breakfast on the go as she strutted through the streets of New York City on Tuesday, August 2. The dancing diva was on her way to a matinee performance of the Broadway show POTUS, which is the Dancing With the Stars alum's first acting role in the Broadway musical industry.Hough was seen wearing a neutral-toned summer style as she walked through Manhattan sipping an iced coffee and eating an...
bravotv.com

All the Details Behind Teresa Giudice’s Unforgettable Bridal Makeup and $10K Hair

According to the RHONJ cast member’s hairstylist, Teresa's neck was hurting at the end of the night from holding up so much hair. Teresa Giudice has a style that’s as iconic as she is — and much of that has to do with her longtime friend and makeup artist, Priscilla DiStasio. DiStasio has created countless glam looks for The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, giving her glowing reunion and interview makeup year after year. (Watch the video above to see the duo in action while they go through Teresa’s beauty bag.) But perhaps DiStasio’s most important job came on August 6, when she did Teresa’s bridal makeup for her wedding to Louis “Louie” Ruelas.
whowhatwear

Anne Hathaway Just Wore Short Shorts and Flats in the Most Effortlessly Chic Way

Out of all of summer's basics, shorts are easily the trickiest to style. Really, your options are to go the conservative route with a longer, Bermuda-style pair or opt for short shorts, which usually means a choice between athletic shorts and cut-offs. But this week, Anne Hathaway took a cue from her Devil Wears Prada persona and thought up another option that effortlessly merged the elegance of a longer short with the length of a shorter one. Even better, she paired it with low-key sandals and Valentino's next It bag.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
Footwear News

Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
shefinds

'Flossing' Is The Sexy Summer Fashion Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing—Gabrielle Union's Green Dress Takes The Cake!

This article has been updated since it was originally posted on 08/01/22. Gabrielle Union is the latest A-lister to rock the super-racy flossing trend, as everyone from Megan Fox to Olivia Culpo to the new Mrs Affleck have given it their best shot too! What is the flossing trend, you ask? It has nothing to do with the dentist (phew) but it could be just as terrifying if you’re scared of flashing the flesh, because this trend is *not* for the faint hearted!
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Inspired Me to Try This $30 Old Navy Denim Midi Skirt

Despite the warm outdoor temperatures, I've recently been prepping my closet for the transition into fall (wishful thinking, I know!). It's a tradition I follow every year — moving my summer-specific clothing into storage bins and drawers, all while simultaneously swapping in some of my other, forgotten styles for fall. While most of the pieces in my autumn collection are styles I've managed to rewear and reimagine year after year, every once in a while, a new item will find its way into my fall wardrobe. Such has already been the case this season, with the latest addition to my closet being the Old Navy High-Waisted Black Wash Jean Skirt ($30, originally $40).
POPSUGAR

Dua Lipa Is Ready For Jazzercise in This Bra-and-Shorts Outfit

Dua Lipa continues to lean into the ever-popular Barbiecore trend, posting a series of snapshots to Instagram on Monday in which she's wearing the iconic doll's favorite color from top to toe. A big fan of the impromptu IG shoot, Lipa struck several poses in the doorway of an elevator, wearing a pale-pink crop top and matching shorts from Givenchy. Both items in the chic set conveyed an athletic air, complete with a belt around the bottom and top bands.
