Kentucky State

Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item

Copyright 2022 Nebraska Public Media. To see more, visit Nebraska Public Media. Voluntary conservation is embraced by some farmers who get payments. But some governors are comparing Biden's new plan to up conservation goals to a government takeover. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to...
Mental health workers say they plan to strike

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Two thousand Kaiser mental health workers plan to go on strike Monday. They say Kaiser has failed to follow California law and make sure patients with mental health needs are given prompt care. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. On Monday, more than...
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Prosecutor Andrew Warren is fighting his removal from office by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says Warren refused to enforce laws prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors and other laws. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa...
Here's why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. It's peak blackberry season in Oregon. And residents' fingers are sticky with sweet juice. Even if you don't live there, the blackberries you eat are likely from the state's Willamette Valley. Transcript. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like,...
Le bon temps continue to roll on Cajun radio in Southern Louisiana

VILLE PLATTE, La.— By 8:30 Saturday morning, the red-brick tavern called Fred's Lounge is already filled with rice farmers, bikers from New Orleans and wide-eyed French tourists ready to party. Some sit at the varnished bar sipping Budweisers and Bloody Marys, while couples waltz gracefully across the worn linoleum. A traditional Cajun band — accordion, fiddle, rhythm guitar, bass, drums and triangle — provides the soundtrack.
