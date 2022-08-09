ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Americans Are Too Pampered and Neurotic to Fight a Civil War

“Tomorrow is war,” right-wing media personality Steven Crowder tweeted Monday night after news broke of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.Bright and early the next morning, Crowder was back—with details. “Today is war. That is all you will get on today’s show,” he wrote, finishing with the time and hashtag for his political commentary show and a gif of the late conservative firebrand Andrew Breitbart saying “war.”Crowder’s initial tweet was the first example cited in a Tuesday New York Times write-up of the surge of violent language from the right following the Mar-a-Lago search. Other examples...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

The GOP Cares About Trump’s Civil Liberties—and No One Else’s

I have a confession: I sometimes get mistaken for—gasp!—a Republican.It’s been happening, on and off, for the last twenty or thirty years. My former co-host of a Los Angeles radio show in the mid-1990s swears I’m “O.G. GOP.”I’ve worked for both liberal and conservative media outlets. I voted for Bill Clinton, and later voted for George W. Bush—twice. And admittedly, my positions on a dozen issues have a rightward tilt to them.But I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat either. I just enjoy treating both parties like an 8-year-old with a broomstick and a sweet tooth treats a piñata.Still,...
POTUS
