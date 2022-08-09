ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in his arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. Matar was born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published. The motive for the attack was unclear, State Police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attacker confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stab or punch him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

New York removes the word ‘inmate’ from all state law and replaces it with ‘incarcerated individual’

The state of New York has replaced the word "inmate" to refer to people serving prison sentences with "incarcerated individual" in all its laws.State governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Monday that will allow paroled prisoners to attend mandatory drug treatment and rehabilitation programmes outside business hours, making it easier for them to keep a day job.Alongside, Ms Hochul also signed a law finally removing the word "inmate" from state law in an attempt to "reduce stigma" and "eliminate barriers" faced by people in prison.Her predecessor Andrew Cuomo had signed similar legislation in 2021, but it did not cover new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy