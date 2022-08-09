ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Parks looking for input on design of new greenway

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Metro Parks is counting on the public to help with the design of a proposed greenway.

The city has an opportunity to pursue a Rail-with-Greenway, a linear park with a paved greenway trail for pedestrians and bicyclists in North Nashville.

The proposed greenway would tie into the existing 440 Greenway near Centennial Park, follow along an existing rail line owned by Cheatham County Rail Authority, and extend to Frankie Pierce Park and the Nashville Farmers Market.

Planning for the proposed 4 miles of paved pathway includes identifying possible design elements of the greenway and connections based on public input.

Metro Parks wants to secure a pathway and learn more about the neighborhood’s priorities, history, and stories along the corridor before they start the project.

You can learn more about the project and take the survey, here .

