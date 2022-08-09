Read full article on original website
Mother Mare Valiantly Fights Off A Large Number Of Wild Stallions To Protect Her Newborn Foal
The brutality of nature at its finest. We often times don’t have to see what mothers have to go through in the wild, constantly fending off predators in an effort to keep her and her children safe. That’s why you’ll see mother bears go berserk when she feels like...
Florida's Skunk Ape and Gatorman: Mythical Creatures Allegedly Found in the Everglades
Mythical creatures have been in the public consciousness for centuries. Trolls, fairies, and centaurs are universal examples. However, there are also regional examples, such as Scotland's Loch Ness monster and Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest.
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Um, Did This Humpback Whale Just Swallow Two Kayakers Whole? This Viral Video Has Us Shook
In a world where celebrity death hoaxes and fake pregnancy rumors are popping up left and right, it's hard to tell what is even real on the internet anymore. That said, a video from November 2020 recently resurfaced and it's pretty chilling from what we can see. But can we actually trust that it's the real deal? Could it have been edited?
ohmymag.co.uk
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
Diver Spooked By What He Sees After Swimming To The Bottom Of Loch Ness
A diver was left spooked by what he saw after diving to the bottom of Loch Ness. See for yourself here:. Jeremy Wade lived up to his name, wading his way into the famous Scottish lake in an episode of documentary series River Monsters. Fair play to him, people have...
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
Wildlife Photographer Captures Incredible Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains
Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a...
Black Bear Rings Woman's Doorbell in Hilarious Video: 'Trick or Treat'
"When I saw the bear in the video, I was so shocked, I almost spit my coffee," Wendy Watson told Newsweek.
IFLScience
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage
A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts
Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Crocodile Couple Who Have Been Together Over a Decade Snapped Holding Hands
The two crocodiles, called Dusty-rose and Scarface, are often seen displaying this loving behavior.
Discovery
Using Drone Photography to Capture a Mermaid and Sharks
On the newest episode of Nature in Focus, Ian Shive teams up with a professional mermaid to photograph leopard shark congregations and raise awareness for shark conservation. Watch Shark Week on Discovery and discovery+.
Woman Pulls Pesky Groundhog Out Of Her Car And Flings It Across A Field
Not everybody is willing to grab onto a rodent with a set of pliers. These groundhogs can be a huge pest. They reproduce quickly and tend to have huge populations if there aren’t many predators around to keep them at bay. They love to make dens in anything that...
