ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lamont Dozier, Motown songwriter, dies aged 81

By Michael Cragg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubqIj_0hA8bVQ500

Lamont Dozier, the Motown legend behind hits for artists such as the Supremes, the Four Tops and the Isley Brothers, has died aged 81.

The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. No cause of death has been released as yet.

As one third of production team Holland–Dozier–Holland, Dozier was responsible for 10 of the Supremes’ 12 US No 1 singles, including Baby Love and You Keep Me Hanging On.

The trio was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Ronnie Wood, who covered the trio’s 1963 single Leaving Home in 2001, paid tribute to Dozier on Twitter. “God bless Lamont,” he wrote. “His music will live on.” Mick Hucknall, who worked with Dozier in the 1980s, also tweeted his condolences calling him “One of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

Born in Detroit, Michigan on 16 June, 1941, Dozier started his musical career working for a few Detroit labels with little success. His luck changed in 1962 when he and songwriting brothers Brian and Eddie Holland started work at Motown. They hit the ground running, scoring three hits – Come and Get These Memories, Heatwave, and Quicksand – for Martha and The Vandellas.

They were followed in 1964 by Where Did Our Love Go, the first of 10 US chart-toppers the trio would write for The Supremes. Four years later, having helped define the Motown sound, Holland–Dozier–Holland left the label to start the Invictus and Hot Wax labels. Dozier would go on to record as a soloist for both labels.

After leaving Holland–Dozier–Holland in 1973, Dozier focused on his solo career, with one of his early singles, Going Back To My Roots, later becoming a huge success for disco group Odyssey in 1981.

Seven years later Dozier collaborated with Phil Collins on the US No 1 Two Hearts, winning the pair a Golden Globe and a Grammy. Dozier also worked with other British artists during the 80s, including Alison Moyet and Simply Red.

Dozier is survived by his six children.

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Sam Gooden, Founding Member of Soul Legends the Impressions, Dead at 87

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gooden, founding and longest-serving member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted soul group the Impressions, has died at the age of 87. Gooden’s daughter Gina Griffin confirmed her father’s death Thursday in his hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee to the Associated Press. No cause of death was provided, though ChattanoogaRadioTV.com reported that Gooden’s health had declined in recent years, including kidney and breathing issues. Following a stint in the army, Gooden moved to Chicago, where he and fellow Chattanooga singers and brothers Arthur and Richard Brooks were joined by Chicago childhood friends Curtis Mayfield...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Deadline

Lamont Dozier Dies: Hit-Making Motown Mastermind Was 81

Click here to read the full article. Lamont Dozier, who along with his songwriting and producing partners Brian and Eddie Holland was a pioneer and driving force of Detroit’s beloved “Motown Sound” of the 1960s and ’70s, died Monday in Arizona. He was 81. His death was announced on Instagram today by his son Lamont Dozier Jr. No cause or additional details were given, with Lamont Jr. writing only, “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” The famous Holland-Dozier-Holland team was the force behind such iconic Motown hits as “Heatwave” by Martha and The Vandellas; numerous hits by The Supremes, including chart-toppers “Where Did...
DETROIT, MI
TheDailyBeast

Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81, Family Confirms

Lamont Dozier, a Motown songwriter and producer who helped popularize the genre in the 1960s and beyond, has died at 81, his family confirmed Tuesday. Dozier was the middle namesake of the famed Holland-Dozier-Holland team, who wrote and produced hits like “Baby I Need Your Loving” for the Four Tops, “Jimmy Mack” for Martha and the Vandellas, and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” for Marvin Gaye. “I like to call Holland-Dozier-Holland ‘tailors of music.’ They could take any artist, call them into their office, talk to them, listen to them and write them a top 10 song,” Duke Fakir, the last surviving member of Four Tops, told the AP.
MUSIC
Popculture

Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18

Tyler Sanders, a young actor known for roles on ABC's The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, is dead at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles, and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement back on June 17. A cause of death hasn't officially been noted but, a later TMZ report from the outlet said that a drug overdose was suspected, claiming that authorities found white powder at the scene. A funeral service was held on June 27 in Houston, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamont Dozier
Person
Ronnie Wood
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Alison Moyet
Person
Eddie Holland
Person
Mick Hucknall
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Songwriting#Songwriters#The Isley Brothers#Leaving Home#Invictus
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Guardian

398K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy