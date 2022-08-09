ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chance to Shine graduates Lauren Bell and Issy Wong excited to keep on inspiring

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtUIL_0hA8bOUE00

Chance to Shine graduates Lauren Bell and Issy Wong are eager to keep inspiring the next generation of cricketers during the second season of the women’s Hundred.

The female edition of the domestic franchise league will get under way on Thursday and England seamers Bell and Wong will be among the star players involved, for Southern Brave and BirminghamPhoenix, respectively.

Both used last year’s tournament as a springboard to a memorable 2022, with the duo earning international debuts in multiple formats this year.

It was back in June when England handed caps to Bell and Wong for the one-off Test with South Africa at Taunton, which not only made for a special occasion for the bowling duo but also national charity Chance to Shine after it gave the youngsters their first taste of cricket through its free sessions.

“It is so exciting for any young player who might be doing Chance to Shine right now and hopefully gives them some role models to look up to and see you can make it,” Bell told the PA news agency.

“The platform for children playing cricket now is so much better than when we played. Hopefully there will be some good youngsters coming through who can push the game on.”

Since the charitable organisation celebrated Bell and Wong becoming its first participants to play for England in June, it has had another milestone to acknowledge.

Last month Claremont Primary School pupil Dhanya Muralidharan had the honour of being the charity’s six-millionth participant in a free session put on at the Manchester school.

Chance to Shine has continuously strived to make the game more accessible with cricket put on for free up and down the country following its foundation after the 2005 Ashes, and Wong feels plenty will follow in her footsteps.

Wong told PA: “I guess for anyone that plays and loves the sport, one of the big reasons you do it is to give back and to keep that passion going through the next generation.

“I looked at Katherine (Brunt) when I was young and she and many others in this dressing room inspired me to love cricket. If I can do that for one or two people, it is job done.

“Chance to Shine I loved as a kid so it is nice any of those youngsters, six million of them now, they can look to me and Belly and see we have made it to the international level.

“Hopefully we won’t have to wait another six million for the next two and I have seen some pretty handy cricketers in the Chance to Shine sessions I have been at throughout Warwickshire so I am sure we will see more pretty soon.”

Wong’s first session took place at Bentley Heath School in Solihull while Bell’s involvement with the charity occurred at Hungerford Primary School before years later they realised their England dreams.

After impressive displays in the recent multi-format series with South Africa, and in Wong’s case at the Commonwealth Games, the next focus for the pace bowlers is the Hundred.

Hopefully we won't have to wait another six million for the next two (internationals) and I have seen some pretty handy cricketers in the Chance to Shine sessions I have been at throughout Warwickshire so I am sure we will see more pretty soon.

England seamer Issy Wong

The female competition was delayed a week due to women’s cricket being involved in the Birmingham Games but, after Bell used the 2021 edition as a catalyst for international honours with 12 wickets, she is determined to help Southern Brave improve on last year’s runner-up showing.

“The build-up was big but I don’t think anything could have prepared me for how much it was going to really take off,” Bell said.

“The first game we had at Trent Bridge was full and it was the first time I had played where I could feel it was a big crowd, with loads of people watching.

It was amazing and especially when we played at home at the Ageas Bowl, I felt like the fans made a difference.

“It was honestly so much fun. The competition was amazing and obviously we would have liked to go one step further but it was such a fun experience and I think this year it will just be even better really because the pedigree of players has got better.

“It will be tough competition but yeah, hopefully we can go one step further!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jesse Lingard makes the right impression on Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says the Jesse Lingard he has encountered does not match public perception.Lingard raised eyebrows when he chose to sign for Forest on a free transfer following his exit from Manchester United, having turned down interest from his former loan club West Ham.The England international spent most of the summer making TikTok videos and enjoying a high profile on social media.Ready 💪🏾🚀 #Jlingz pic.twitter.com/2R6l1neTA0— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 12, 2022But Cooper has not seen that version of him and has been impressed with the 29-year-old.“I’m only concerned about how we see Jesse every day with Nottingham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Spurs will perform better against Chelsea after multiple losses

Tottenham Hotspur will perform better against Chelsea this season after multiple losses last term, Antonio Conte has said.The Spurs boss believes that the football team’s trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 14 August, will test the side’s progress, as they have only won one out of their last 37 matches at the London derby.“I think that we implemented the work..As a team we are better than last season,” Conte said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios winning streak ended by Hubert Hurkacz in Montreal quarter-finals

Nick Kyrgios’ winning streak came to an end with defeat by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the National Bank Open in Montreal.The Australian had built on his run to the Wimbledon final by winning an ATP title in Washington last week and went into the clash having won 15 of his last 16 matches.Kyrgios looked weary but recovered from losing the opening set on a tie-break to turn the tables in the second.High-speed Hubi 💨@HubertHurkacz ends Kyrgios' winning streak with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1 victory to reach the Montreal semi-finals!#OBN22 pic.twitter.com/9P0GXloeGt— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 12, 2022The deciding set...
TENNIS
The Independent

Heatwave: 13 rivers in England at lowest level ever recorded as nation suffers from crippling drought

Thirteen rivers in England are at their lowest ever recorded levels, officials say, as the nation suffers from its driest July in nearly 90 years.As authorities declared a drought across swathes of England, a report by the Environment Agency found that monthly mean river flows last month fell at most of the sites it monitors compared with June.The state of Britain’s waterways has increasingly alarmed environmentalists, with water companies extracting water from chalk streams and discharging sewage into rivers.Most of England’s rivers were classed as notably low for July, and more than a quarter were classed as exceptionally low for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy