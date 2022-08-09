Read full article on original website
News 12
ALERT CENTER: 3 men wanted for stealing over $1,900 in merchandise from Selden store
Police are searching for three men who stole from a Selden store in July. According to police, the three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25, and stole multiple items. The items included light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise...
Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car
A man and woman were stabbed multiple times in Lindenhurst, detectives say.
Levittown Man Apprehended After Threatening Officers During Standoff, Police Say
A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself in an apartment and threatening police officers following a fight with another person. The incident took place in Levittown around 3:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Kent Garden Apartments on Division Avenue. According to Nassau County PD detectives, officers...
Copiague man pleads not guilty to stabbing 2 roommates in Lindenhurst
James Domanico is being held on bail and a judge Thursday issued an order of protection for the victims.
talkofthesound.com
Queens Man Found Hiding in Mamaroneck Backyard Following Multi-Agency Pursuit
MAMARONECK, NY (August 10, 2022) — A VMPD officer conducting a routine patrol on third shift engaged a suspicious vehicle on the 1500 block of East Boston Post Road, setting off a pursuit which led to the apprehension of a suspect in several burglaries in Connecticut. Why it matters:...
Nassau police: Levittown man barricaded himself, made terroristic threat
Police say officers responded to the Kent Garden Apartments on Thursday for a disturbance involving Issac Kodsi and another tenant.
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
NBC New York
Fake ‘I Need Help' Scheme Targets Women Shopping at Long Island Costcos: Cops
At least 10 shoppers have been robbed in Costco and Bed & Bath parking lots in five different Long Island communities in the last month by people pretending to need to help, Suffolk County police said Thursday as they revealed the apparent scheme. The most recent case in the pattern...
Cops Investigating Retail Parking Lot ‘Deception’ Thefts
Suffolk County Police are investigating a series of deception larcenies targeting women in retail parking lots, the department said Thursday. A woman in the parking lot of Costco in Commack about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. was approached by a man asking for directions. When the woman entered her vehicle, she realized her wallet was missing from the passenger seat. The woman went back into Costco to see if someone had returned her wallet and saw the man accompanied by another male at the entrance of the store. They fled when they saw her.
syossetadvance.com
Bayville man arrested for reckless endangerment
A Bayville man was arrested for reckless endangerment on Saturday, August 6th after he allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at Nassau County Police helicopter, interfering with the pilot’s vision. According to police, a 11:09 p.m. a Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing for an unrelated incident when Lance...
2 men charged in Suffolk County store burglary spree
NEW YORK -- A Long Island man charged in a crime spree across Suffolk County appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Police say small shops from Bay Shore to Islip, West Islip, Oakdale, Bohemia and Lindenhust were targeted since late May, some multiple times.In all, there have been at least 14 burglaries.Surveillance video captured the alleged serial burglar throwing a rock through the glass door at Bang Bang Burritos in West Islip and then ripping out cash resisters.Moments later, a neighboring ice cream shop was struck.Robert Porter, 55, of Kings Park is charged with 14 counts of burglary."We are here all day long, and we work hard for what we have and for someone to just come in here and take what they want, I'm glad, I'm honestly glad, he got caught," burglary victim Barbara Pagliarulo said."You couple that with supply chain issues that exist and prices of everything are going up, the merchants are trying to hold the line on prices. It's just very unfortunate this is where we are right now," said Rich Carpenter, president of the West Islip Chamber of Commerce.An alleged accomplice, 56-year-old Eric Hyndman, who is homeless, is charged in four of the burglaries.
Kings Park man arrested for more than a dozen commercial burglaries
Suffolk County Police arrested a Kings Park man on Aug. 9 for allegedly burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens
Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.
Mamaroneck police arrested suspect in several Connecticut burglaries
They arrested the man, identified as Rickford Vyphuis, and found out the car had been stolen from New York City earlier this month, and that he was wanted for several burglaries in Connecticut.
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
$5,000 reward offered after oystercatcher egg destroyed in Queens
A $5,000 reward is being offered as police investigate the destruction of federally-protected bird eggs and nests in Queens.
Police: Man drowns in Byram River
Police say a man drowned in the Byram River in Port Chester.
NBC New York
$5,000 Offered for Person ‘Endangering the Public' in Long Island Lynx Mayhem
Usually, the reward money comes before the catch. That's not the case here. Now we know it's serious. The Suffolk County SPCA announced a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person "responsible for owning and endangering the public" with a Eurasian lynx. The lynx in...
Police ask public for information about car crash in Bridgeport
Officers say they received a call of a man hitting several parked cars and being ejected from his vehicle. They say he landed underneath a parked car.
Second Precinct Expanding Use of Mobile License Plate Scanners
Police use of license plate readers will expand in the Second Precinct, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Thursday. State Assemblyman Steve Stern, D-Dix Hills, obtained a $250,000 grant that will increase mobile readers, which are installed in police cars. His office said that the grant will increase the number of readers used in the precinct from four to 19, and that 19 of the 21 sector cars in the Second Precinct will have them.The devices, which are high-speed camera systems that scan license plates, help officers track and respond to crimes, issuing alerts if a passing car matches the plate of a vehicle of interest to investigators.
