Port Jefferson, NY

Port Jefferson, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Kings Park, NY
HuntingtonNow

Cops Investigating Retail Parking Lot ‘Deception’ Thefts

Suffolk County Police are investigating a series of deception larcenies targeting women in retail parking lots, the department said Thursday. A woman in the parking lot of Costco in Commack about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. was approached by a man asking for directions. When the woman entered her vehicle, she realized her wallet was missing from the passenger seat. The woman went back into Costco to see if someone had returned her wallet and saw the man accompanied by another male at the entrance of the store. They fled when they saw her.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
syossetadvance.com

Bayville man arrested for reckless endangerment

A Bayville man was arrested for reckless endangerment on Saturday, August 6th after he allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at Nassau County Police helicopter, interfering with the pilot’s vision. According to police, a 11:09 p.m. a Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing for an unrelated incident when Lance...
BAYVILLE, NY
CBS New York

2 men charged in Suffolk County store burglary spree

NEW YORK -- A Long Island man charged in a crime spree across Suffolk County appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Police say small shops from Bay Shore to Islip, West Islip, Oakdale, Bohemia and Lindenhust were targeted since late May, some multiple times.In all, there have been at least 14 burglaries.Surveillance video captured the alleged serial burglar throwing a rock through the glass door at Bang Bang Burritos in West Islip and then ripping out cash resisters.Moments later, a neighboring ice cream shop was struck.Robert Porter, 55, of Kings Park is charged with 14 counts of burglary."We are here all day long, and we work hard for what we have and for someone to just come in here and take what they want, I'm glad, I'm honestly glad, he got caught," burglary victim Barbara Pagliarulo said."You couple that with supply chain issues that exist and prices of everything are going up, the merchants are trying to hold the line on prices. It's just very unfortunate this is where we are right now," said Rich Carpenter, president of the West Islip Chamber of Commerce.An alleged accomplice, 56-year-old Eric Hyndman, who is homeless, is charged in four of the burglaries. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Kings Park man arrested for more than a dozen commercial burglaries

Suffolk County Police arrested a Kings Park man on Aug. 9 for allegedly burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
KINGS PARK, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Second Precinct Expanding Use of Mobile License Plate Scanners

Police use of license plate readers will expand in the Second Precinct, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Thursday. State Assemblyman Steve Stern, D-Dix Hills, obtained a $250,000 grant that will increase mobile readers, which are installed in police cars. His office said that the grant will increase the number of readers used in the precinct from four to 19, and that 19 of the 21 sector cars in the Second Precinct will have them.The devices, which are high-speed camera systems that scan license plates, help officers track and respond to crimes, issuing alerts if a passing car matches the plate of a vehicle of interest to investigators.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

