Mechanicsburg practices during the first week of high school football practice at their High School. According to the PIAA’s heat-acclimatization guidelines “All schools sponsoring high school football are recommended to institute the heat acclimatization program on Monday or Tuesday (August 8 or 9) for 5 consecutive days prior to the Monday starting date (August 15) for the 2022 football season.”

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO