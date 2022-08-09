Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region final after dropping Northwest Washington LL 13-0 Thursday. Chase Link and Jackson Boob belted home runs and Caleb Detrick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs vs. the Washington D.C. franchise that managed a single hit off pitchers Brody Dull and Link in the four-inning game.
By Brittany Bowyer Tuba City High School head football coach Vincent Lee will actually be sticking around for the season after the school board rejected his letter of resignation. Lee initially submitted his resignation after becoming upset with how administration handled an ...
The rookie showed plenty of potential during his NFL debut.
Mechanicsburg practices during the first week of high school football practice at their High School. According to the PIAA’s heat-acclimatization guidelines “All schools sponsoring high school football are recommended to institute the heat acclimatization program on Monday or Tuesday (August 8 or 9) for 5 consecutive days prior to the Monday starting date (August 15) for the 2022 football season.”
