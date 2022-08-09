ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scenes from Mechanicsburg High School’s 2022 football practice

Mechanicsburg practices during the first week of high school football practice at their High School. According to the PIAA’s heat-acclimatization guidelines “All schools sponsoring high school football are recommended to institute the heat acclimatization program on Monday or Tuesday (August 8 or 9) for 5 consecutive days prior to the Monday starting date (August 15) for the 2022 football season.”
