Ag Hall entries accepted for Guernsey County fair

Agricultural Hall entries will be accepted for the 2022 Guernsey County Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at the fairgrounds office. Open class entry forms can be found at http://guernseycountyfairgrounds.com and can be dropped off or mailed to Guernsey County Fair, P.O. Box 208, Old Washington. All Agricultural Hall exhibitors must live in Guernsey County.

4-H News

The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H club met at 5:30 p.m. on August 3 at adviser Karen Ripley’s house to decorate a float for the Antrim Firemen’s Festival Parade. As a community service project, club members worked the food stand on Aug. 6 at the Antrim Firemen’s Festival. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Antrim Fire Department. This will be the last meeting before the county fair.

'Wonka, Jr.' opens Friday at Performing Arts Center

The annual youth show for 2022 at the Cambridge Performing Arts Centre is Roald Dahl’s "Wonka, Jr." The musical opens Friday night and runs for two weekends. It is based on the movie "Willie Wonka and The Chocolate Factory" and features area children. Shows are at 7 p.m. Aug. 12, 13, 19, and 20, and at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21. All seats are $10. Tickets are available at the box office one hour prior to curtain, at Bookology next to the theater and online at www.cambridgetheater.org .

East Muskingum board meeting

The East Muskingum Local School Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the East Muskingum Middle School library, 13120 John Glenn School Road, New Concord.

Meeting notice change

The Cambridge Township trustees will hold its regular meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, instead of the normal second Wednesday of each month.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Local News Briefs