ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Local News Briefs

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THnMD_0hA8aA5r00

Ag Hall entries accepted for Guernsey County fair

Agricultural Hall entries will be accepted for the 2022 Guernsey County Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at the fairgrounds office. Open class entry forms can be found at http://guernseycountyfairgrounds.com and can be dropped off or mailed to Guernsey County Fair, P.O. Box 208, Old Washington. All Agricultural Hall exhibitors must live in Guernsey County.

4-H News

The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H club met at 5:30 p.m. on August 3 at adviser Karen Ripley’s house to decorate a float for the Antrim Firemen’s Festival Parade. As a community service project, club members worked the food stand on Aug. 6 at the Antrim Firemen’s Festival. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Antrim Fire Department. This will be the last meeting before the county fair.

'Wonka, Jr.' opens Friday at Performing Arts Center

The annual youth show for 2022 at the Cambridge Performing Arts Centre is Roald Dahl’s "Wonka, Jr." The musical opens Friday night and runs for two weekends. It is based on the movie "Willie Wonka and The Chocolate Factory" and features area children. Shows are at 7 p.m. Aug. 12, 13, 19, and 20, and at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21. All seats are $10. Tickets are available at the box office one hour prior to curtain, at Bookology next to the theater and online at www.cambridgetheater.org .

East Muskingum board meeting

The East Muskingum Local School Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the East Muskingum Middle School library, 13120 John Glenn School Road, New Concord.

Meeting notice change

The Cambridge Township trustees will hold its regular meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, instead of the normal second Wednesday of each month.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Local News Briefs

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Guernsey County, OH
Government
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Roald Dahl
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
975
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy